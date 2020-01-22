Rattan and wicker furniture pieces that nail 2020’s big natural interiors trend
- Megan Murray
- Published
Rattan furniture is taking the interior design world by storm. Here are eight gorgeous pieces to buy now and get a slice of the trend for yourself.
Forget that it’s frosty outside, right now when it comes to interior trends we’re feeling inspired by warmer climates. We’ve seen natural textures like bamboo and rattan in bleached neutral tones making their way from the Instagram feeds of travel bloggers in Marrakesh, Bali and Tulum to decor trend reports in the UK – and we like it.
Look at the hashtag #rattanfurniture (which currently has 114k posts on Instagram) or take a scroll through some of our favourite homeware brands and you’ll see that natural furnishings are big news, evoking a bright and beachy feel that we’re appreciating at this gloomy time of year.
From ornate bamboo headboards to rattan storage solutions, add a bit of sunshine into your home with these effortlessly cool interior pieces. Mix with big, lush green plants and different shades of terracotta and burnt orange accenting accessories to complete the look.
Daisy Peach Rattan Headboard
Beige feeling a little boring? This peach headboard certainly pops.
Shop Daisy Peach Rattan Headboard at The Rattan Company, £365
Kimani Cane Chair
Mix it up and put this chair next to a deep, jewel coloured wall. The contrast is delicious.
Rattan Bell Lamp Shade
We love that this lamp shade is such a fun, easy way to try the trend at home.
Wade Retro Cabinet
The mix between the light and dark materials on this bedside table give the natural trend a new edge.
Bajara Headboard
Not sure how to decorate your bedroom? Start with this beauty and work outwards.
Sarah Lampshade
Pick out the teal on this lampshade in a print on a wall nearby for some subtle synergy.
The Ursule Mirror
Pop this on your wall and you can look at your mirror, looking at you.
Malu Rattan Cane Headboard
The ornate details on this headboard make it a truly special piece.
Images: Courtesy of brands