Rattan and wicker furniture pieces that nail 2020’s big natural interiors trend

Megan Murray
Rattan furniture is taking the interior design world by storm. Here are eight gorgeous pieces to buy now and get a slice of the trend for yourself. 

Forget that it’s frosty outside, right now when it comes to interior trends we’re feeling inspired by warmer climates. We’ve seen natural textures like bamboo and rattan in bleached neutral tones making their way from the Instagram feeds of travel bloggers in Marrakesh, Bali and Tulum to decor trend reports in the UK – and we like it.

Look at the hashtag #rattanfurniture (which currently has 114k posts on Instagram) or take a scroll through some of our favourite homeware brands and you’ll see that natural furnishings are big news, evoking a bright and beachy feel that we’re appreciating at this gloomy time of year. 

From ornate bamboo headboards to rattan storage solutions, add a bit of sunshine into your home with these effortlessly cool interior pieces. Mix with big, lush green plants and different shades of terracotta and burnt orange accenting accessories to complete the look. 

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Stylist Daily