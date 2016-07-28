“Millennial women are far more in control of their lives than my generation. When I was 29 I remember going to see a bank manager to request an extension on an overdraft so I could buy a second hand car, and he asked me if was really going to spend it on ‘more dresses’! He refused to give me the loan and asked to see my bank card, then took a pair of scissors from the drawer of his desk and cut it in half saying: ‘That will make you think about what you spend your money on in future.’ I was furious, but there was no one to complain to – he was the manager.” Francine, 59

“I love the fact that young women today have the option to engage in casual relationships without fear of being judged, in a way that we just didn’t when I was growing up.” Clare, 59

“I cherish the open, easy relationship I have with my daughters. I respect their independence and privacy but know they feel at ease to discuss anything with me, and my opinion is valued but not depended upon. I never had that relationship with my parents. Once you left home – in my case at 18 – you were on your own. I would never have asked my parents for their advice, as I was living in a world they had no experience of.” Jenny, 62