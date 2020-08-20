We are a generation of renters – the number of people who rent in the UK has doubled in size since 2002. And yet, renting always feels like an afterthought to the government, even during a pandemic.

When we first went into lockdown, mortgage holidays for homeowners and landlords were announced. Plans for emergency legislation to protect private and social renters from eviction were announced a day later.

Private renters have had to negotiate with their landlords to get a rent reduction if they needed one.