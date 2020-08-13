Yesterday, like the rest of the UK, I woke up to the news that we are entering the worst recession since records began.

Despite knowing how hugely this could – and probably will – impact all of our lives, I barely flinched. After listening to colleagues discuss it throughout the day and hearing the concern in their voices, I started to feel guilty and stupid for being so flippant about something so serious.

But I quickly forgot about things as I put on some lipstick to go meet a friend for a slightly indulgent midweek dinner and drinks, eager to spend money in order to save a tenner.