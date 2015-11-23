10 Christmas recipes for a showstopping festive feast

All the traditional components are here – turkey, thyme, chestnuts – but as you’ve never seen them before. Bejewelled with cranberries and pistachios, it’s the ultimate insta-worthy way to do Christmas lunch

Preparation time: 30 mins, plus chilling and resting time

Cooking time: 7 hours

Ingredients

For the gravy:

2kg turkey bones, chopped – you can get these from your butcher

2 turkey wings, chopped

3½ litres chicken stock

150g button mushrooms, wiped, trimmed and sliced

4 banana shallots, sliced

2 celery sticks, chopped

10 sprigs of thyme

50g butter, melted

50g plain white flour

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the sage and onion stuffing:

250g butter, cubed

400g onion, finely chopped

800g sausage meat

160g fresh fine breadcrumbs

100g vacuum-packed cooked chestnuts, finely chopped

100g dried cranberries

5 tbsps chopped sage leaves

1 tbsp juniper berries, finely chopped

1 tbsp cracked black pepper

2 tsp salt

For the crumble topping:

100g sourdough bread, torn into pieces and toasted

100g shelled pistachio nuts, peeled

100g pork scratchings

50g dried cranberries

2 tbsps thyme leaves

For the turkey:

1 boneless, skinless turkey, 2-2.2kg, butterflied (any butcher will do this for you – make sure to ask for the bones)

20 streaky smoked bacon rashers

150ml brown sauce

1 orange

Method

Step 1: Up to 2 days in advance, begin the gravy. Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Roast the turkey bones and turkey wings in a tray for 30-40 minutes until they are dark brown, but not burnt.

Step 2: Transfer the bones and wings to a large saucepan over a high heat. Add the chicken stock, mushrooms, shallots and celery and bring to the boil, using a large metal spoon to skim scum off the surface as necessary. Turn the heat down to very low and leave to simmer, uncovered, for 4 hours, or until it is reduced by one-third.

Step 3: Turn the heat off, add the thyme leaves and leave to infuse, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Pass the stock through a fine sieve into a bowl, then leave to cool completely. Cover and place in the fridge for 12 hours so the fat can set on the top and be removed easily. When you’re ready to finish the gravy, remove and discard the fat. Pour the stock into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Mix the melted butter and flour together to make a paste. Add this mix into the boiling liquid, little by little, whisking constantly and vigorously until the gravy thickens. Season, then pass the gravy though a sieve lined with muslin. It’s now ready to serve. Put to one side until needed.

Step 4: To make the sage and onion stuffing, melt the butter in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onions and fry, stirring, for 3-5 minutes until softened. Tip the onions and butter into a large bowl and leave until cool. Then add the remaining stuffing ingredients and mix together. Leave until needed.

Step 5: To make the crumble topping, mix the toasted sourdough pieces, pistachio nuts, pork scratchings, dried cranberries and thyme leaves together. Break everything up with your fingers until they are all the same size. Leave to one side until needed.

Step 6: To prepare the turkey, begin by unrolling it and opening it like a book, smooth side down. Cover the surface with clingfilm and bash it out a little with a rolling pin to make it into a rough square, 1-1½cm thick. Spread a ½cm layer of the stuffing mix on to the turkey breast and then tightly roll it up like a Swiss roll. Wrap it in clingfilm as tightly as you can, then use kitchen string to tie the ends and to secure the roll in a couple of places to help it keep its shape.

Step 7: Place the turkey roll into the fridge until needed. You will have more stuffing mix than you will use for the turkey, but do not throw it away. It will be roasted separately. Cover and keep it in the fridge.

Step 8: When you’re finally ready to cook the turkey, preheat the oven to 120°C/Gas Mark ½. Bring a kettle of water to the boil and pour 400ml of boiling water into a roasting tray. Put a wire rack in the tray and place the still-wrapped turkey roll on the rack above the water.

Step 9: Place the tray in the oven and roast the turkey for 1½ hours, or until a thermometer stuck into the centre of the turkey reads 70°C. Once the correct internal temperature has been reached, remove the turkey from the oven and leave it to rest, still wrapped in clingfilm, for 45 minutes. Do not turn the oven off.

Step 10: Line a heatproof bowl with the bacon rashers, with plenty of overhang. Add the remaining stuffing, pressing it down, and wrap the bacon ends over the top. Place the bowl in the oven about 15 minutes before the turkey should finish cooking and bake the stuffing for 45 minutes, or until it reaches 70°C on a thermometer.

Step 11: Remove the bowl from the oven and leave to one side until just before the turkey finishes resting. Preheat the grill to medium. When getting ready to serve, place the bowl with the stuffing under the grill and grill for 8-10 minutes until the top of the stuffing is crispy.

Step 12: Rest the turkey for 30 minutes, then unwrap it and brush a thick layer of the brown sauce over the top. Use your hands to press the Christmas crumble mix all over and instantly grate over the orange zest to release the oil.

Step 13: Slice the turkey and serve immediately with the gravy and stuffing. The perfect accompaniments? Bread sauce and roasted carrots and parsnips.

From Proper Pub Food by Tom Kerridge (£9.99, Bloomsbury, itunes.apple.com), out now