10 of the most delicious and easy meals for one
- Stylist Team
Dining alone? Dig in.
While many recipes just don't seem worth the bother of cooking alone, others lend themselves perfectly to solo dining. We've gathered some of the quickest, easiest and most satisfying dishes for one, from posh beans on toast to cheat's pizza.
1. Spaghetti Carbonara
Image: Damn Delicious via Pinterest
Buy just five simple ingredients and set aside preparation and cooking time of around 20 minutes and you'll be rewarded with this great Italian dish - the classiest way to eat eggs and bacon.
Find a spaghetti carbonara recipe here.
2. Tomato and Pesto Puff Pizza Tart
Image: Rex Features
Making a pizza for yourself from scratch is a bit of chore, unless you're a puff pastry fan. They might not win any awards in Italy, but puff pizza tarts are delicious and quick to make. Simply spread some pesto, torn mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, oil and basil over a rolled out sheet and whack in the oven.
We like to play around with a variation of GoodFood's simple recipe, here.
3. Posh Beans on Toast
Image: Jamie Oliver via Pinterest
Everyone has their own variant of beans on toast. Some like to stew it and serve the beans mushy, while for others, brown sauce is an absolute must. Jamie Oliver's super healthy version mixes it up with sourdough bread, feta cheese and garlic - and controversially, he subs Heinz for broad beans.
Find Jamie Oliver's recipe here.
4. Jacket Potato stuffed with cheddar, broccoli and bacon
Hearty, inexpensive and healthy, jacket potatoes are a meal-for-one staple with endless toppings potential. Keep it canteen-style simple with grated cheese, beans or tuna and mayonnaise or go gourmet with lobster, smoked salmon or caviar fillers (depending which end of payday you're on).
We like this simple cheddar, broccoli and bacon filling from Devour.
Find the jacket potato recipe here.
5. Charcuterie and cheese
Image: Salted and Styled via Pinterest
A big chunk of bread and butter, a slab of your favourite cheese and a selection of the butcher's finest is food heaven. Team with a glass of wine, olives if you're a fan and devour with abandon.
Find more charcuterie inspiration here.
6. Tomato Soup with Cheese and Bacon Toasties
Image: Martha Stewart via Pinterest
Now we're in last meal territory. Two of the ultimate comfort foods in one go, best eaten in front of the telly. We really like Martha Stewart's simple-and-from-scratch version with Gruyere cheese for the white bread toastie.
Find the soup and toastie recipe here.
7. Ham and Cheese Omelette
Image: My Kitchen Addictions via Pinterest
Omelettes are ideal dishes for one and fantastic blank canvas for all your favourite ingredients. This simple ham and cheese recipe is a classic.
Find the ham and cheese omelette recipe here.
8. Vegetarian Pot Pie
Image: Flourishing Foodie via A Cup of Jo
Food blogger Joanna Goddard asked Flourishing Foodie's Heather Hands what she cooks for herself and the Canadian blogger offered up this tasty microwave pot pies that team sweet potato, sage and savoury broth in crispy pastry.
Find the pot pie recipe here.
9. Fish Finger Sandwich
Image: A Feast for the Eyes via Pinterest
This childhood classic is given a grown-up twist with chunky wholemeal bread and rocket but is still quick and easy to make and ever-so satisyfing. We particularly enjoy A Feast For The Eye's version, which includes cornflakes, of all things.
Find the fish finger recipe here.
10. Smoked Mozzarella Arancini
Image: 5 Second Rule via Pinterest
Arancini - stuffed Italian rice balls fried in breadcrumbs - are perfect for making use of risotto or rice dish leftovers. We like this spicy variation from Great British Chefs and 5SecondRule's smoked mozzarella recipe.