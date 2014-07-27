10 of the most delicious and easy meals for one

Image: Rex Features

Making a pizza for yourself from scratch is a bit of chore, unless you're a puff pastry fan. They might not win any awards in Italy, but puff pizza tarts are delicious and quick to make. Simply spread some pesto, torn mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, oil and basil over a rolled out sheet and whack in the oven.

We like to play around with a variation of GoodFood's simple recipe, here.

3. Posh Beans on Toast