10 routine changes to your diet that are proven to make you healthier

You probably know by now that if you want a healthy balanced diet, you absolutely MUST eat breakfast. Sure, the cereal police aren't exactly going to come and reprimand you for not eating your bowl of muesli but it's advised to have a least a little something to start your metabolism going.

But did you know it's best to start the day with a little bit of protein? You will burn more calories digesting protein than carbs, so kickstart your metabolism by eating protein such as eggs or smoked salmon. It also makes you feel fuller so you're less likely to start reaching for the Kit Kats come 11am. In general, if you want to stave off the hunger pangs at any time of the day, eating protein will make you feel fuller. Although you should watch exactly what type of protein you're eating, as the quality is important. So, opt for meat, fish, dairy (whey) and soy.

According to Dr Donald Layman, professor emeritus of nutrition at the University of Illinois, increased protein intake can benefit patients with osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, heart disease, and sarcopenia, in addition to obesity. When it comes to weight loss, protein is a winner as it will make you feel less hungry and you will be able to control your diet a feel less inclined to snack on carb-rich foods. Studies such as the one published in The Journal of Nutrition in March 2009 show that subjects who replace protein for carbohydrate eat anywhere from 200 to 400 kcal less per day than high-carbohydrate dieters and find it easier to self-regulate their intake.

Chia seeds are basically amazing