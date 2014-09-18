10 wonderful packed lunch meals you can make at home

Lunch is, quite simply, the highlight of the work day. We start looking forward to it from the moment we get into the office, and as the morning fades away, having a delicious, filling meal coming up keeps morale high.

But grabbing a sandwich from your local cafe or branch of Pret a Manger every day can get pricey, so having a few packed lunch recipes up your sleeve is vital if you're on a budget. To make sure you don't get tired of eating the same old homemade sandwich or leftovers from the night before, we've rounded up some of the best packed lunch recipes on the internet - all of which can be put together quickly and easily at home.

If you're planning on transforming your packed lunches, a change in your tupperware might be a good start. If you're planning on heating up food, a microwave safe box is a must, for avoiding germs and making sure the food will reheat evenly and quickly. A tiffin carrier will keep a heated meal warm for a few hours, and the different layers mean you can keep different components of your meal separate before eating, or a bento box style lunchbox allows you to keep snacks, mains and dessert without the different flavours mixing.