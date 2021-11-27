Indulgent festive recipes: 3 wintery, crowd-pleasing recipes to inspire your Christmas menu
The run-up to Christmas is always a tad stressful. Debating when is too early to put the tree up, finding the perfect present and keeping eco-conscious about the wrapping paper you use.
But especially for those of us who aren’t so confident in the kitchen, it’s common to feel a tiny bit of dread about cooking on the big day.
So much of the festive season revolves around what we eat, and everyone has their secrets to the perfect Christmas dinner or ultimate cheese board.
So if you’re struggling for inspiration and want to serve up something extra indulgent, but not too complicated, we’ve got you covered.
Rodda has collaborated to with Cornwall-based chef and restaurateur Emily Scott to create three exclusive recipes that go beyond the traditional mince pies and Christmas puddings.
Chestnut and sage soup with Rodda’s clotted cream
Tired of camembert or a prawn cocktail? This delicious starter has all the earthy festive flavours of chestnuts and sage to put you in the holiday spirit.
Ingredients (serves 6)
3 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra to trickle
1 medium onion, chopped
6 sage leaves, roughly chopped, plus extra to finish
1 small garlic clove, finely chopped
1 litre vegetable stock
350g cooked, peeled chestnuts
100ml crème fraîche
113g Rodda’s Cornish Clotted Cream
Cornish sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
- Heat a tablespoon of the olive oil and the butter in a saucepan over a medium heat and sweat the onion for about 10 minutes, until soft and translucent.
- Add the sage and garlic and sauté for a minute.
- Pour in the stock and add most of the chestnuts – reserve a handful for finishing.
- Season with salt and pepper, simmer for 15 minutes, stirring from time to time.
- Remove from the heat and cool slightly, then purée until very smooth in a blender or food processor.
- Return the soup to the pan, add the crème fraîche and adjust the seasoning if necessary.
- Slice the reserved chestnuts.
- Heat the rest of the olive oil in a small frying pan over a medium heat and fry the sage leaves until crisp, then drain on kitchen paper.
- In a small pan warm through the Rodda’s Clotted Cream until smooth and creamy.
- Ladle the soup into bowls, scatter on the chestnuts and sage leaves, swirl in the clotted cream with a teaspoon and add a trickle of olive oil.
Fillet of beef with Rodda’s clotted horseradish cream, pumpkin and red onions
If you fancy mixing it up from turkey, this beef fillet will bring much happiness to your Christmas table and leftovers, making the most delicious beef sandwiches.
Ingredients (serves 6)
1.5kg piece of beef fillet, trimmed
4 tbsps olive oil
100g Rodda’s classic churned butter
6 garlic cloves, skin on
6-8 sprigs of rosemary
Cornish sea salt and freshly ground pepper
For the horseradish cream:
170g horseradish sauce
227g Rodda’s Cornish clotted cream
For the pumpkin and red onions:
2 large red onions, skinned and quartered
2 tbsp vegetable oil
6 sprigs of rosemary
6 juniper berries
1 large butternut squash or small pumpkin
1 tbsp plain flour
500ml vegetable stock
100ml of white wine and a glass for the cook
Cornish sea salt and freshly ground pepper
Method
- Preheat the oven to 80°C.
- Trim and prepare the beef fillet (always ask your butcher to do this).
- Lay out some ovenproof cling film on a clean, dry work surface.
- Place the beef along the long edge of the cling film and roll it up tightly, holding both ends so it forms a large Christmas cracker shape.
- Place in a roasting tin. Cook in the oven for 1 ½ hours.
- Remove the beef from the oven and remove and discard the cling film.
- To finish off the beef fillet, heat a frying pan until hot, add 2 tbsp of olive oil
- Place the beef in the pan and fry it briefly, turning it occasionally, until browned on all sides – no more than 5-6 minutes.
- Add the whole garlic cloves and rosemary sprigs. Then add the remaining oil and the butter.
- When foaming, spoon it enthusiastically over the beef, for 5-10 minutes to baste in all the delicious flavours.
- Turn the heat off and allow the beef to rest for 10 minutes in the frying pan (the timings allow for medium rare).
- Season with Cornish Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
For the horseradish cream, in a small bowl mix 2-3 tbsp of horseradish sauce into the Rodda’s Clotted Cream
For the pumpkin and red onion:
- Peel and slice the onions into quarters then let them soften in the vegetable oil over a low heat.
- Finely chop the rosemary needles, crush the juniper berries and add to the softened onions.
- Never rush an onion, give them time to soften and sweeten. Meanwhile, peel, seed and slice the pumpkins into rustic small pieces.
- Simmer for 5 minutes then sprinkle over the flour.
- Stir and cook out the flour.
- Pour in the stock and wine and bring to the boil, turn the heat down and simmer for 20 minutes until all is tender.
- Season with Cornish sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
Rich chocolate roulade with Rodda’s clotted cream crème chantilly
A delicious pudding that is a quick and simple crowd pleaser. This is perfect for the table, served on a large serving plate and decorated with festive foliage.
Ingredients (serves 8)
500g 54% dark chocolate
2 tbsp water
300g caster sugar
10 medium eggs, separated
For the clotted cream crème chantilly :
500g Rodda’s Cornish Clotted Cream
100ml double cream
1 vanilla pod, split
25g sifted icing sugar
Icing sugar to decorate
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180’C. Line a Swiss roll tray 35 x 25 cm with baking parchment. Break the chocolate into small pieces and melt over a bain marie.
- Add the water to the melted chocolate. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- Meanwhile whisk the sugar and egg yolks together until thick and fluffy, to a ribbon stage.
- Add the cooled chocolate to the mixture.
- In a large clean bowl whisk the egg whites until stiff.
- Carefully fold the egg whites into the chocolate mixture.
- Pour into the prepared tray and bake in the oven for 12 minutes until set.
- Allow to cool. Place a damp tea towel over the sponge, this will create steam as it cools which helps make the sponge easier to roll.
- Meanwhile, for the crème Chantilly, whip the Rodda’s clotted cream, double cream, sifted icing sugar and vanilla seeds together until thick enough to spread, being careful not to take it too far so it curdles.
- Remove the damp tea towel and turn out the sponge onto new parchment.
- Spread the Chantilly crème mixture, leaving a gap at both ends and dust with extra icing sugar.
- Roll up the sponge confidently, do not worry if it cracks or breaks, this just adds to the character similar to a Yule log.
- Place on a wooden board, dust with more icing sugar.
Images: Rodda/Beth Druce