4 mocktails to drink this Christmas
- Posted by
- Alessia Armenise
- Published
Christmas holidays don’t need to be boozy to be fun. If you want to start dry January a couple of weeks early, we have some delicious mocktail recipes that won’t make you miss the good old Negroni.
Christmas is probably the booziest time of the year. Between the never ending Friendmas, the pre-holiday work do and the annual visits and the yearly visits to family members, it’s almost impossible to go sober for a week. If you are feeling like all the alcohol is bringing you down, fight social conventions and start dry January early. To help you out, we listed our favourite mocktails for an alcohol-free yet delicious party season.
What you’ll need
- 50ml Lyre’s Dry Vermouth
- 10ml Lyre’s Absinthe
- 10ml Lime juice
- 1 drop of Spice Drops Cinnamon and Clove
- Top up with Sassy Poirée (pear cider)
- Pear slices and mint sprig to garnish
What to do
- Pour all the ingredients except the cider into the shaker.
- Shake hard for a few seconds, strain over ice in your copa glass.
- Top up with Poirée, give a gentle stir, garnish with fresh pear and mint et voilà!
Recipes were created by La Maison Wellness on behalf of Lyre’s.
What you’ll need
- 30ml Lyre’s Italian Orange
- 10ml Lyre’s Coffee Liqueur
- 60ml orange juice
- Non-alcoholic sparkling wine
- Edible flower to garnish
What to do
- Build ingredients into the glass,
- Top with non-alcoholic sparkling wine.
- Stir gently to combine and garnish.
Recipes were created by La Maison Wellness on behalf of Lyre’s.
What you’ll need
- 25ml Lyre’s Dry London Spirit
- 25ml Lyre’s Amaretto
- 10ml Lyre’s Dry Vermouth
- 25ml cloudy apple juice
- 10ml lemon juice
- 10ml maple water
- Soda water
- Rosemary and dehydrated apple
What to do
- Build ingredients minus the soda into a cocktail shaker.
- Fill to the brim with ice and shake.
- Top with soda and garnish.
To make the maple water:
- Add 1 cup water to 2 cups maple syrup.
- Stir until combined.
- Store in the fridge – it will keep a month .
Recipes were created by La Maison Wellness on behalf of Lyre’s.
Lowlander’s ’Sobeer’ Citrus Beergarita
What you’ll need
- 150ml Lowlander 0.00% Wit Beer
- 30ml Seedlip Grove
- 10ml ginger syrup
- 10ml lime juice
- Orange peel to garnish
What to do
- Fill a highball glass with ice.
- Stir all ingredients and strain into the glass over ice.
- Garnish with a swirl of juiced orange peel.
Picture and recipe by Lowlander Botanical Beer.