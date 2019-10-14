11 delicious vegan curry recipes to cook during lockdown

Whether it’s tucking into a takeaway in front of the telly, or whipping up a homecooked meal to eat with the family, Britain is a bona fide nation of curry lovers. Ever since Britain’s then-foreign secretary Robin Cook declared chicken tikka masala as a “true British national dish” in 2001, it seems our fondness for masala and biryani, korma and madras knows no bounds - so much so that curry has more than once outstripped traditional fare like roast dinners and fish and chips for the title of Britain’s favourite dish.

As any true fan will tell you, the beauty of curry lies in the fact that it lends itself beautifully to experimentation, which in turn makes it a great option for those following a plant-based diet. So irresistible is the combination of warm spices, fresh vegetables and creamy sauce, that it’s the perfect dish for those looking to reduce their meat consumption, as well as satisfy veggies and vegans in search of heartwarming comfort food.