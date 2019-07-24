Going vegan has become an increasingly popular movement, with more people than ever choosing to eschew foods that contain any animal products, such as cheese, eggs and, of course, meat.

But even though more and more brands are becoming au fait with animal-free living (Pret, we’re looking at you), going vegan can still feel like a daunting challenge.

Carnivores, or even vegetarians, who are about to embark on a period of veganism could easily be forgiven for waking up in a cold sweat thinking of all the treats they’ll be giving up - or worrying that they’ll be seen as the annoying, fussy friend who insists the whole group goes to a vegan-friendly restaurant. Although that being said, there are some incredible vegan eateries, afternoon teas or comfort food recipes to try out at home if you are having that problem.