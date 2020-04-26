A favourite sweet treat of vegans everywhere, banana nice cream is an easy – and healthy – alternative to a traditional ice cream, and it doesn’t require much effort to make, either.

To make your own banana nice cream, all you need to do is chop up a couple of bananas, put them in a container and stick them in the freezer. Then, when you fancy a refreshing treat, simply take a handful of the bananas out, stick them in a blender and blend until smooth (you may have to add a splash of water or plant based milk to help the process). Voila, it’s done!

If you’re feeling fancy, you could even add in some extra fruits such as strawberries or raspberries to give your nice cream some extra flavour.