Banana recipes: 3 easy recipe ideas for when you’re bored of banana bread
- Lauren Geall
Are you tired of making endless banana bread loaves to satisfy your lockdown snacking habits? Try one of these easy (and quick) banana-based recipes instead.
If there’s one standout trend to come out of the coronavirus lockdown, it’s our sudden obsession with banana bread.
What was once a treat reserved for lazy Sundays has become a nationwide phenomenon. Take a scroll through social media and you’ll see what we’re talking about – alongside the viral tag challenges and craft projects, you’re sure to find plenty of banana bread content.
No one quite knows where this sudden need for banana bread came from – whether it’s a sign we all panic bought too many bananas or simply a symbol of our lockdown boredom, it’s hard to tell. But one thing we’re sure of is this: sooner or later, we’re all going to be over it.
With this in mind, we’ve brought together a collection of recipes you can make with ripe bananas that aren’t banana bread, so you can add a bit of variety of your lockdown cooking sessions. From banana chips to banana pancakes, these easy sweet treats are perfect for an afternoon snack.
1. Banana nice cream
A favourite sweet treat of vegans everywhere, banana nice cream is an easy – and healthy – alternative to a traditional ice cream, and it doesn’t require much effort to make, either.
To make your own banana nice cream, all you need to do is chop up a couple of bananas, put them in a container and stick them in the freezer. Then, when you fancy a refreshing treat, simply take a handful of the bananas out, stick them in a blender and blend until smooth (you may have to add a splash of water or plant based milk to help the process). Voila, it’s done!
If you’re feeling fancy, you could even add in some extra fruits such as strawberries or raspberries to give your nice cream some extra flavour.
2. Banana pancakes
We loved this simple recipe pre-lockdown, but it’s become one of our go-to breakfast ideas now that supermarkets are short on flour!
To make banana pancakes all you need is one or two ripe bananas, two eggs and a little bit of baking powder (not essential – it just makes them puff up).
The method is also incredibly easy – simply mash your bananas with a fork until they’re puréed, stir in the eggs (beaten) and throw in a pinch of baking powder if you’ve got it. You could also add in any extras you fancy such as blueberries, chocolate chips or a bit of peanut butter. Once you’ve got your mixture, just go ahead and cook them like you would regular pancakes.
To serve, add any of your favourite pancake toppings (we’d recommend Nutella with some fresh fruit, but it’s up to you).
3. Banana chips
We’re all snacking a lot right now, so why not turn your ripe bananas into a simple (and healthy) snack?
To make banana chips, all you need is a couple of ripe bananas (not too ripe, otherwise you won’t be able to chop them evenly) and a little bit of lemon juice. You’ll also want to preheat your oven to around 120 degrees (a bit lower if it’s a fan oven) as we want the oven to dehydrate and crisp the bananas without burning them.
To prepare, chop your bananas into thin slices (the thinner you chop them the crispier they’ll be) and lay them on a baking tray lined with non-stick paper. Brush them with some lemon juice (you could even add a little cinnamon or cocoa powder to give your chips a bit of extra flavour) and pop them in the oven for about an hour and a half before turning them over to bake for another hour or so. Make sure to keep an eye on them throughout to ensure they’re not burning!
You’ll know they’re done when they’re golden brown – if they’re not as firm as you’d like them to be, simply return them to the oven for a bit longer. Once they’ve cooled they’ll crisp up a little more.
