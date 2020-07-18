With juicy meat, a hint of spice and fresh, smarting grapefruit we think this recipe ticks all the boxes. Its fruitiness makes it feel summery, while the sides of rice and tortilla chips will keep you feeling full. Plus, you can simply swap the pulled pork for jackfruit for a vegan alternative. What’s not to love?

Oh, and we haven’t told you the best bit yet. You don’t actually need to use a BBQ for this one if you don’t want to! This recipe is perfect for eating outside as part of an al fresco meal, but can be cooked quickly in the oven in just 30 minutes.

Below you’ll find the ingredients and recipe so you can make it yourself at home this weekend.