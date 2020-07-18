Easy BBQ recipe: pulled pork with Florida grapefruit salsa and rice
- Megan Murray
Try this zingy grapefruit salsa paired with melt-in-your-mouth pulled pork recipe for something a little different at this weekend’s al fresco feast.
BBQ season is upon us – hurrah! What could be better than dining outside in the sun with good friends (of course, no more than six due to social distancing guidelines) and a bottle of something cool and refreshing?
To ensure our al fresco dining game is strong, we’re always on the lookout for new recipes. In the past we’ve tried our hand at vegan BBQ recipes and delicious sides like creamy potato salad, but we think this pulled pork and Florida grapefruit salsa dish from Waitrose & Partners could be the best one yet.
With juicy meat, a hint of spice and fresh, smarting grapefruit we think this recipe ticks all the boxes. Its fruitiness makes it feel summery, while the sides of rice and tortilla chips will keep you feeling full. Plus, you can simply swap the pulled pork for jackfruit for a vegan alternative. What’s not to love?
Oh, and we haven’t told you the best bit yet. You don’t actually need to use a BBQ for this one if you don’t want to! This recipe is perfect for eating outside as part of an al fresco meal, but can be cooked quickly in the oven in just 30 minutes.
Below you’ll find the ingredients and recipe so you can make it yourself at home this weekend.
Ingredients:
- 368g pack Waitrose & Partners Slow Cooked Mexican Pibil Pork
- 1 ripe avocado, chopped
- 1 large green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
- ½ red onion, finely chopped
- 1 Pink Florida Grapefruit, scrubbed, ½ segmented, zest of ½ and 3 tbsp juice
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- ½ x 28g pack coriander, chopped
- 250g pouch lime and coriander steamed basmati rice
- 2 handfuls (about 10) tortilla chips
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200˚C, gas mark 6. Put the pork and its liquor into the tray provided. Cover with foil, bake for 15 minutes, then uncover and bake for a further 15 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, prepare the salsa. Toss the avocado, chilli, onion and grapefruit segments together with the olive oil, grapefruit zest and 1 tbsp juice. Pile the coriander on top but don’t fold it in just yet.
3. Heat the rice according to pack instructions. When the pork is ready, use two forks to shred the meat into the juices in the foil tray. Drain off any excess juice, then add the remaining 2 tbsp grapefruit juice and toss through the meat. Mix the coriander into the salsa, then serve with the pork, rice and tortilla chips.
Images: Waitrose & Partners / Unsplash