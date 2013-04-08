Beet Bourguignon
Step aside beef, we’re doing a veggie take on the classic bourguignon using beetroot. You still get all the rich wine ooziness of the original plus added arrowroot (a type of starch extract) which thickens the stew. For extra texture, use large chunks of mushrooms and serve with mash or crusty bread.
Kcal: 303 per serving
Saturated fat: 3.3g per serving
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 1 hour
INGREDIENTS (SERVES 4):
- 2 tbsps olive oil u 1 onion, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 8 small beetroots (red), peeled and quartered (chioggia beets preferred)
- 6 carrots, sliced in large pieces
- 3 bay leaves u 2 sprigs of thyme
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2 tbsps tomato purée (paste)
- 250ml red wine (vegan)
- 500ml vegetable stock
- 400g puy lentils
- 2 tbsps extra virgin olive oil
- 2–3 portobello mushrooms, sliced
- 10 crimini mushrooms
- 10 pearl onions, peeled
- 2 tsps arrowroot, dissolved in 2 tbsps water
- Thyme leaves to garnish
METHOD
Step 1: Heat a little olive oil in a thick-bottomed saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the onions and garlic and gently fry until soft. Add the beetroot, carrots, bay leaves, thyme, salt and pepper and cook for five minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the tomato purée, wine and vegetable stock and simmer for 20 minutes.
Step 2: Rinse the lentils under running water. Put in a saucepan with 1 litre of water and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 15–20 minutes. When almost cooked, add a little salt. Drain excess water, cover and set aside.
Step 3: Heat the remaining olive oil in a large frying pan, lower the heat and sear the mushrooms and pearl onions, stirring occasionally, until tender and golden. Season and set aside.
Step 4: Taste the stew and add more wine, stock or herbs if you like. Add the arrowroot mixture and stir the stew gently until thickened and clear. Add the mushrooms and onions and simmer for 10 more minutes. To serve, remove the bay leaves and thyme sprigs, spoon into four bowls with the lentils and sprinkle with fresh thyme leaves.
From The Green Kitchen by David Frenkiel & Luise Vindahl (£25, Hardie Grant)
EAT WITH...
Wine expert Jane Parkinson recommends the perfect pairing
Viñalba Malbec/ Touriga Nacional 2010, £11.99, majestic.co.uk
A juicy Argentine red that’s a quirky blend of two grapes, Malbec, for which Argentina is famous, and Touriga Nacional, which is better known in Portugal. The smooth, gamey and earthy flavours are great with the lentils and mushrooms, while the ripe cassis fruit really enhances the beetroot.