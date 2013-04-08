Beet Bourguignon

METHOD

Step 1: Heat a little olive oil in a thick-bottomed saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the onions and garlic and gently fry until soft. Add the beetroot, carrots, bay leaves, thyme, salt and pepper and cook for five minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the tomato purée, wine and vegetable stock and simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 2: Rinse the lentils under running water. Put in a saucepan with 1 litre of water and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 15–20 minutes. When almost cooked, add a little salt. Drain excess water, cover and set aside.

Step 3: Heat the remaining olive oil in a large frying pan, lower the heat and sear the mushrooms and pearl onions, stirring occasionally, until tender and golden. Season and set aside.

Step 4: Taste the stew and add more wine, stock or herbs if you like. Add the arrowroot mixture and stir the stew gently until thickened and clear. Add the mushrooms and onions and simmer for 10 more minutes. To serve, remove the bay leaves and thyme sprigs, spoon into four bowls with the lentils and sprinkle with fresh thyme leaves.

From The Green Kitchen by David Frenkiel & Luise Vindahl (£25, Hardie Grant)