How to easily keep Dry January going throughout 2019

If ever there was anyone who needed a Dry January, it was me.

I was ridiculously successful in my career, but I was even more successful at my drinking career. That is, until the day I dropped my bag while visiting the London Eye and sprayed beer all over my family. At that moment, I realised my habit of drinking one glass of wine a night had turned into a habit of drinking a bottle or two a night. I needed a break.

That was five years ago now, and I haven’t had a single drink since. I haven’t missed it.