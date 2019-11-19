“Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful,” William Morris once proclaimed, probably as he admired his exquisitely patterned wallpaper. While the textile designer was serving up some sage wisdom on decluttering, he also gave us license to fill our living space with things that spark joy. Case in point: beautiful bottles of booze.

Whether you’re wrapping it up and popping it under the tree or bringing it as a contribution to someone else’s dinner table or cocktail party, a stylish bottle makes for an excellent Christmas gift. Because a beautifully designed bottle of gin, rum, vodka, whisky or liqueur won’t just bring someone pleasure as they pour – it’ll also make them hum with happiness to see it on their kitchen counter.