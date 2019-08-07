From sushi to pad Thai: the best Asian restaurants in London

Just a few minutes away from Angel station, Hot Stone is a little piece of Japan in the heart of North London.

Their speciality? The traditional Japanese art of hot stone cooking. You will be presented with a boiling hot lava stone and your raw dish – tuna, salmon, sirloin steak and fancy Japanese wagyu beef – that you can cook at your liking.

While you are waiting for your main to be ready, don’t forget to try some of the delicious sushi and sashimi made fresh in front of the customers by chef Padam Raj Rai. With 17 years of experience in Japanese cooking, having worked for the likes of Nobu and Zuma, you can trust him to deliver a great tasting experience.