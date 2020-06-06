There’s a special place in our hearts for aubergine. Queen of the vegetables, it has a creamy, versatile centre which tastes delicious whether layered with cheese, chopped into a coconut curry or drizzled with soy and thyme honey (as we have here).

Although we’re not able to host dinner parties right now, we have seen entertaining related trends such as tablescaping, home bars and beautiful glassware doing the rounds on social media – so we’re already planning what we’ll make when our friends are allowed to visit again.

Enter: aubergine aka the perfect entertaining dish. It’s vegan and vegetarian friendly, has an all round palatable taste (read: undeniably yummy) and is light enough to leave plenty of room for dessert and cocktails.