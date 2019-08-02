The ultimate guide to London’s most fabulous bottomless brunches
- Megan Murray
Looking for the best bottomless brunches in London? Let this be your guide…
Bottomless brunches have become a staple part of cosmopolitan city life. Meeting up with your old school chums? Well, where better to reminisce about the good times than over some avocado and bubbles? Having a one-on-one catch up with your best friend? Heart-to-hearts are always more fun with a glass of wine in hand.
London is home to a wealth of bottomless brunches in all kinds of cuisines, from classic scrambled egg to Spanish skewers and New York bagels. So it’s probably a good idea if you try them all.
Not a huge fan of the usual bottomless booze on offer? No problem. There are also lots of different alcoholic substitutions for those who don’t feel like boarding the wine train. Simply scroll through our round-up of the best bottomless brunches in London to find suggestions from every corner of the capital, with an unbeatable mix of menus.
Whether it’s a close friend’s birthday or this is just how you like to roll, we’ve found a bottomless brunch for you. Cheers!
Best bottomless brunches in East London
Martello Hall
This East London gem ticks every bottomless brunch box - and, unlike most brunch spots, there’s an actual cocktail on the menu too. We thoroughly recommend trying the Martello Rum Punch over the course of your indulgent two hours, priced at £25.
Which mate should I take? If you have a friend who isn’t so fussed on the classic brunch choices, try this Italian-style sharing menu with them instead.
Where is it? Martello Hall, London Fields, 137 Mare St, East London E8 3RH
Bourne and Hollingsworth
Between the House of Hackney furniture, suspended succulents and plant-covered conservatory, it’s hard to find a prettier place to take in a bottomless brunch.
From £18, you can enjoy unlimited peach Bellinis or Bloody Mary for an hour and a half, paying separately for anything you desire from their brunch menu. We particularly recommend the courgette fritters if you’re looking for something a little different.
Which mate should I take? Decor magpies will love it here, as will plant worshipers. A guaranteed winner for particularly stylish pals.
Where is it? Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings, 42 Northampton Road, Clerkenwell, EC1R 0HU
Devonshire Club
Just moments away from the hectic fizz of Liverpool Street lies the Devonshire Club, a luxe member’s club and boutique hotel tucked away in the beautiful Devonshire Square.
From the moment you push open the double doors it’s clear that sophisticated and sleek interiors are the order of the day here, with well thought out and designed modern touches such as the light, bright dining area that looks out onto the hotel’s pretty terrace.
The newly launched brunch menu is the ideal option for those feeling more than a little peckish. Choose from a selection of classics and eggs-based dishes, or opt for a two or three course meal, which includes starters like smoked salmon bagel and mains bacon waffles and mac and cheese. The pièce de résistance, however, has to be the build your own ice cream sundaes. With six different sources and toppings, and even more ice cream flavours, you can’t go wrong.
And it’s not just the food that offers plenty of choice. Bottomless is available for two hours for just £15 and has more options than your usual with Prosecco, Belllini, Bloody Mary and gin and tonic.
Which mate shall I take? Someone who’s not going to leave you hanging when it’s time for the ice cream course. More is more at this venue.
Where is it? Devonshire Club, 5 Devonshire Square, London, EC2M 4YD
Zobler’s at The Ned
There are many delights to be enjoyed at The Ned, a century-old former bank that was transformed by Soho House founder Nick Jones just over two years ago. But, among the whopping 10 restaurants there’s one spot that’s about to become your go-to boozy brunch hang out: Zobler’s Deli & Diner.
Zobler’s is an authentic New York style eatery inspired by the Big Apple, and named after New Yorker and businessman Andrew Zobler who helped create it. As well as the gorgeous interiors which feature a mix of deep crimson leather seats and vintage lamps, there’s a carefully curated menu that’s full of delicious comfort food, so good you’ll be struggling to narrow down your choice. Of course, many of the ingredients reference the New York theme, so you’ll find plenty of bagels (for which Zobler’s is famous for, so definitely worth trying), a pastrami latkes benny, and an all out hot dog, known as the 37 Essex Street.
If you fancy something that gives you a taste of both sweet and savoury, get stuck into the waffle and pancakes selection. We particularly recommend the buttermilk fried chicken and maple waffle, which gives a tang of sweetness as you bite into succulent chicken that’s hard to forget. There’s also a mini counter which serves the chocolate swirled Jewish pastries Rugelachs, as well as cookies and brownies.
And the best bit? For such a divine venue, the bottomless offering is surprisingly affordable, so you don’t need to be wincing with every sip when you think about your bank balance. Two hours of bottomless mimosa will set you back £20, and they don’t scrimp on portions.
Which mate shall I take? Someone who will get stuck in and share with you - this menu is too good to only order one dish. We’d recommend splitting your mains and getting something sweet after, and maybe with some pastries to wash it all down with.
Where is it? The Ned, 27 Poultry, East London, EC2R 8AJ
Best bottomless brunches in South London
Sea Containers
On the bank of the Thames, with floor to ceiling windows, Sea Containers has one of the best locations in London. Sit and watch the world go by in a sophisticated setting (we love the light and airy, minimalist design of the restaurant) as the attentive staff advise you on which of the many delights to pick from the weekend brunch menu.
The seafood selection here is impressive, with seasonal oysters, sea bass and grilled rainbow trout all being worth your attention. While the buttermilk chicken on a crispy, sweet waffle – or equally the kale salad – are all delicious, too. Bottomless prosecco, mimosa, Grey Goose Bloody Mary or Rossini are all priced at £19, while Laurent-Perrier Cuvee is £59.
Which mate should I take? A pal who loves to people watch.
Where is it? Sea Containers London, 20 Upper Ground, South Bank, London SE1 9PD
Mr Bao, Peckham
Feel like you never want to lay eyes on a plate of poached eggs or pancakes again? It might be time to give Mr Bao a try.
This effortlessly cool Taiwanese restaurant, based in Peckham, offers a delicious brunch menu that gives an Asian twist on our weekend classics.
Pick from a cocktail of white rum, passionfruit jam, lychee and lime or a Bloody Hell Mary (which adds wasabi, sriracha and wasabi salt to the usual mix) for £16-17 per hour.
Which mate should I take? Take an East-side dweller to show them how just hipster things can get in the South.
Where is it? Mr Bao, 293 Rye Ln, South London SE15 4UA
Aster
When it comes to nailing trends, Aster is well ahead of the pack.
From the living wall embellished with leafy plants and copper pots, to the floor-to-ceiling glass windows showing off the bright lights of London, the interior is an Instagrammer’s dream. Sit back in a rose gold, leather booth and enjoy the architectural lighting and huge paintings that dominate the walls.
Aster’s bottomless brunch is notoriously popular, with prosecco fans happily popping unlimited bottles (well, glasses, let’s not get carried away) for £17 per head for two hours hours every Saturday and Sunday.
Which mate should I take? Aster is perfect for friends visiting London because of its brilliant location close to Buckingham Palace. We recommend a stroll through Green Park to see the sights before the bubbles.
Where is it? Aster, 150 Victoria Street, Westminster, South London, SW1E 5LB
Best bottomless brunches in West London
The Little Yellow Door
The idea behind this Notting Hill-based brunch spot is to recreate the vibe of going over to a friend’s house for an afternoon of food and fun, and they pull it off nicely. With cool interior touches, lots of sofas to lounge on and a ‘help yourself’ toast and drinks station, it’s easy to feel at home here. And that’s before you’ve started indulging in the brunch menu, which features the signature French toast Jenga.
Hand on heart we can say this is the biggest, and best, we’ve ever had. With chocolate and butterscotch sauces to dip in, we suggest going hungry. Add bottomless punch or prosecco for an extra £18.50 and move the party to the bar downstairs when your time is up.
Which mate should I take? One who likes to par-tay.
Where is it? 6-8 All Saints Rd, Notting Hill, London W11 1HH.
Bobby Fitzpatrick
This super retro venue in West Hampstead is a pastel-worshipper’s dream. With buttery yellow psychedelic wallpaper and bright blue tiling in the bathroom, Bobby Fitzpatrick could get away with being style of substance, but the bottomless brunch is packed with choice. Priced at £35, brunchers can pick between unlimited coconut and pineapple Mimosas, Hemingway Daiquiris and a Bloody Derek with a mix of seven small plates.
The entire restaurant and bar is themed on the Seventies era, and it’s something that the chef’s have attempted to continue through to the menu too, picking nostalgic dishes like devilled eggs, kedgeree scotch eggs and pavlova. If you’re not feeling boozy, you can opt for a Virgin Mary, kombucha, fresh orange juice or coffee.
Which mate should I take? One that will don some flares and platformed boots with you.
Where is it? Bobby Fitzpatrick, 273 West End Lane, London, Nw6 1QS
COYA
Every Saturday from 12:30pm until 4pm COYA puts on one hell of a bottomless brunch. Don your finery and start with bottomless tipples and canapes in the Pisco Bar & Lounge, before being seated at 1.30pm in the main restaurant, where a decadent brunch will be yours for the diving into.
Not only is there is a huge buffet on offer, with beautifully displayed ceviche, tiraditos and salads, but this is all followed by main courses and desserts, served to your table.
To keep the energy high, a DJ will entertain you and your friends throughout, and a ‘special performer’ will join at 3pm to take the party atmosphere to the next level.
The spirit package includes cocktails (Pisco Sours, Mojitos, London Mule, Tommys Margarita and Bloody Marys), house spirits, red and white wine and beer, while the champagne package includes all the above plus Perrier Jouet Grand Brut, priced at £75 and £85 per person respectively.
Which mate to take? Grab the glammest gal you know.
Where is it? COYA, 118 Piccadilly, Mayfair, London W1J 7NW
Bernadi’s
West London haunt, Bernardi’s, is a restaurant-slash-bar with serious style - think plush leather seats, botanical touches and floods of natural light.
And if you fancy a high-spirited brunch, then this is the place to be. Every Sunday from 2pm the venue plays host to a live DJ, and there’s 2 for 1 on selected cocktails if you get bored of the unlimited bubbles.
Which mate should I take? If you’re persuading a pal who’s all brunched out, Bernardi’s Mediterranean-style offering is bound to bring them back from egg-and-avocado fatigue.
Where is it? Bernardi’s, 62 Seymour Street, West London, W1H 5BN
Ella Canta
Think of a Mexican restaurant and you might picture an offering that’s overdosed on sombreros and tequila. If this is the first thing that springs to mind, perhaps you’ve not yet had the pleasure of being acquainted with a restaurant that reflects the exquisite tastes and rich ambiance of this country, as flawlessly executed as Ella Canta.
Located in the InterContinental London Park Lane hotel in Mayfair, Ella Canta is an experience of pure joy from start to finish. The immaculate staff are incredibly welcoming, charismatic and knowledgable and the restaurant itself is a swirl of dark wooden features and rose gold hues, all made the more beautiful with the candles dotted around you. There’s not a sombrero to be seen, although there are some stylishly places cacti.
All of Ella Canta’s menus are divine, so we would recommend taking a trip there in the evening too, but the bottomless brunch is particularly special. Your waiter will help you choose three courses from the menu, which does away with avocado on toast for much more exciting options like meaty octopus pieces slathered in a peanut sauce, Mexican bread stuffed with slow cooked pork or slow roasted lamb ribs, ajillo-guajillo potatoes and caramelized onions.
Opt into either bottomless sparkling wine or, our preferred option, bottomless margaritas for £45 for 90 minutes (including the food). Positioned in beautiful, delicate glasses and flourished with flowers, you’ll have never tasted a margarita like it - we recommend the lavender and salt.
Which mate shall I take? Someone who enjoys, and appreciates, the finer things in life.
Where is it? Ella Canta, One Hamilton Place, Park Ln, Mayfair, West London, W1J 7QY
Best bottomless brunches in Central London
RedFarm
RedFarm is already a big hit in New York, and after moving to London last year this quirky Chinese restaurant is fast becoming one of our favourites. The champagne and dim sum Sunday brunch is what dreams are made of; priced at £60 per person you’ll get your fill of tasty dishes like cheeseburger spring rolls and shrimp and snow pea leaves dumpling with free-flowing Collet Champagne. Not only is the food outrageously tasty, but the intimate settling and lively crowd make it the perfect place to spend a Sunday.
Which mate should I take? Someone who could hold their own in an ‘all you can eat’ contest.
Where is it? 9 Russell Street, London, WC2B 5HZ.
Laurent at Café Royal
You’d be hard pushed to find a boozy brunch as opulent as this one. Hotel Café Royal is known for its lavish setting but although the afternoon tea is a must-try, if you venture upstairs to Laurent at Café Royal, you’ll find a brunch to rival all brunches. Not only will the sleek décor pack a punch on your Instagram, a live band plays throughout the afternoon to add to the atmosphere.
When it comes to the food, you won’t find an average avocado on toast on this menu. Instead, feast on truffle popovers with roasted Yorkshire ham, peanut butter-filled pastries and the highest quality sushi. Make sure you have a Bloody Mary to wash it down with, served in an oversized glass with garnishes of crispy bacon. Brunches run from 12.30pm until 4pm every Sunday and are priced at £45 for a Bloody Mary brunch and £65 for Veuve Clicquot.
Which mate should I take? This really is the place for those with a penchant for Bloody Marys – there’s a whole menu of them!
Where is it? 10 Air St, Soho, London W1B 4DY.
Aqua Nueva
If a big blow-out brunch is on the cards, Aqua Neuva is the perfect place to get all your friends together. Sitting literally behind Oxford Street station the location couldn’t be more central, which gives the venue a certain something special.
Unlike your average avocado-and-toast-filled menu, the ‘free flowing feast’ is Spanish themed, in line with the restaurant’s usual Mediterranean fare. Food highlights include marinated rump of beef skewer, shellfish paella with red prawns and pistachio churros with mango and passion fruit sauce.
There’s also loads of choice when it comes to your bottomless booze, with mojito, sangría, daiquiri, peach bellini, cava, house white and red wine, beer and soft drinks all on the cards for £35. For £80, though, you bump up to the deluxe menu with includes two hours of bottomless Veuve Clicquot.
Which mate should I take? Someone who will want to stay out from brunch til dawn.
Where is it? aqua nueva, 5th Floor, 240 Regent Street (Entrance 30 Argyll Street), London, UK W1B 3BR
ZELA London
Ideally located on The Strand, ZELA is the latest edition to the ME London Hotel, offering a three course sushi bottomless brunch in a tropical, glamorous and lively setting, with a DJ and live entertainment to boot.
A fusion of Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine, the A La Carte brunch menu includes a selection of ‘starters’ to share for the table. This includes stone bass ceviche, followed by an ‘omakase’ platter of sushi, in other words, left in the (very trustworthy) hands of the chef, which we are more than happy with. The prawn tempura rolls were possibly some of the most delicious sushi we have ever tasted in London.
Mains wise, we cannot praise highly enough the tender wagu beef. Or if you fancy something a bit lighter, the charcoaled salmon with crispy skin and pumpkin puree is also utterly divine.
The whole experience is £59 per person, which includes your bottomless prosecco or bellinis for 2 hours. If you don’t feel like fizz, you can always drink your fill from the MYO Bloody Mary bar instead.
Which mate should I take? The slightly higher price tag and more fancy setting lends itself especially well to groups, especially for a special occasion. Otherwise your friend who LOVES a Bloody Mary, as you can build your own from the ingredients on the bar, go wild with spice or even use tequila as your bloody base instead.
Where is it? ZELA, Me London Hotel, 336-337 Strand, London, WC2R 1HA
The House of Burlesque presents: The Burlesque Brunch
When we say razzle, you say dazzle: this nipple tassle twirling, sequin shimmering, tantalising brunch is like nothing else you’ll have ever experienced before lunch time.
Curated by The House of Burlesque, one of London’s most prominent burlesque shows (they even do classes, if you fancy learning a new skill), this all-singing all-dancing brunch offers a celebration of the female form as a side with your avo-on-toast.
The event is led by Mistress of Ceremonies Tempest Rose and runs from 12.30pm until 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays and includes performances from glittery showgirls showing off dance, circus and burlesque routines. Starting with a meet and greet, get to know the women who will be wowing you for the afternoon, and then sit down for a menu which includes bagels, aubergine and pesto focaccia and fish and chips. The first hour of Pimms is bottomless, but from there you’re on your own. Standard tickets are £40 but you can go VIP for £60, which will get you the best seats in the house.
Which mate should I take? Not a shy one.
Where is it? Café de Paris, 3-4 Coventry St, London W1D 6BL
Bunga Bunga
Bunga Bunga is, in short, every bit as a wacky as it’s onomatopoeic name suggests.
This musical brunch sees exaggerated cabaret-style performances interspersed with a set menu of Italian classics and, of course, plenty of drink top-ups. It’s like going to watch a very tongue-in-cheek show, which inevitably ends in lots of audience participation and karaoke.
There are two sittings per day, which means booking is essential - keep in mind that they don’t walk ins. The whole experience is £44, including all of your food and drink, every Saturday.
Which mate should I take? This is the ultimate birthday shindig, so we highly recommend going for a celebration, or treating a mate on their special day.
Where is it? Bunga Bunga Covent Garden, 167 Drury Ln, London, WC2B 5PG
Foxlow
This Soho hang-out is the kind of gem that you keep returning to, time and time again.
Brought to you by the founders of Hawksmoor, the seasonal menu uses British produce and is ethical about the way they do things - which gets extra points from us.
The trendy decor has an abundance of personal touches, and there’s a great atmosphere to boot, which makes it the perfect place to enjoy with friends.
For £18 you can make your brunch bottomless and sip prosecco for up to two hours.
Which mate should I take? This is the kind of easy-going place that anyone would enjoy, making it a good option for fun brunching with friends, or even family. In-laws in town? Bingo. Meeting your partner’s friends for the first time? Totally works. You get the idea.
Where is it? Foxlow, 8-10 Lower James St, Soho, West London W1F 9EL
h Club
Join the elite for a bite to eat at private members group, h Club. This creative hub is brimming with character, charm and quirky decor - not to mention some of the loveliest staff around.
Located in the middle of Covent Garden, and conveniently close to boutique shopping area Seven Dials, you couldn’t pick a better place to start a Saturday with your girlfriends.
Every Saturday for £32 you can treat yourself to a variety of tipples, including prosecco, mango bellinis, ginger spritz, Bloody Mary and mimosas.
Which friend should I take? If you work in the creative industries, this could be a great place to venture with colleagues, depending on you getting a (well worthwhile) membership, of course.
Where is it? h Club, 24 Endell St, West London, WC2H 9HQ
Inquire about membership here.
Best bottomless brunches in North London
German Gymnasium
German Gymnaisum has been dubbed the most beautiful restaurant in the world, and it’s easy to see why. The original features of this Grade 2 listed building are beautifully enhanced, with an arced double ceiling and statement black and gold twin staircases that cascade through the centre of the restaurant.
There’s even a set of millennial pink leather chairs.
And as the name suggests, the food offers a German twist, with bratwurst sausages and sauerkraut affording their own section on the menu.
Pick two courses from the experimental weekend brunch offering for £28, and add another £15 for unlimited bubbles over two hours.
Which mate should I take? If you’ve got a friend who’s hard to impress,then this is the place that’ll pull it out of the bag every time.
Where is it? German Gymnasium, King’s Blvd, Kings Cross, North London N1C 4BU
Drink Shop Do
If kitsch is your thing, then add Drink Shop Do to your ‘must visit’ list.
Founded by best friends Kristie and Coralie, the vintage aesthetic and feminist events make it an empowered space to drink, shop and do (crafts, quizzes, all sorts of fun).
The Wes Anderson style bar is definitely worth your attention, while bottomless brunches are available in the main restaurant area. Here, you’ll find a charming assortment of mismatched vintage furniture, giant origami suspended from the ceiling and resident artist murals.
Every weekend for £26 you can go bagel crazy, with unlimited toppings and bubbles over two hours.
Which mate should I take? A vintage fiend will be delighted with this spot.
Where is it? Drink Shop Do, 9 Caledonian Rd, North London N1 9DX
Plaquemine Lock
If you are an oysters fan, Plaquemine Lock should be high on your list of ‘must try’ brunches in London.
Decadent fried oysters with bacon or a classic seafood platter to begin and a unmissable eggs or Creole Jambalaya to finish – all while sipping a (bottomless) Bloody Mary. The bonus? A live jazz concert that will be the soundtrack of your Sunday.
Brunch at Plaquemine Lock is £14/£21/£25 for 1-2-3 courses with bottomless Bloody Mary until 12pm.
Which mate should I take? It’s time to treat your friend obsessed with Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone.
Where is it? Plaquemine Lock, Graham St, The Angel, London N1 8LB
Bottomless brunches are a staple part of a weekend city break in the capital, check out our London hotel staycation guide and make a weekend of it.
Images: courtesy of restaurants / Brooke Lark