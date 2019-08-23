It’s official: jerk chicken has cemented its status as one of the nation’s favourite dishes. In fact, the number of Caribbean restaurants in the country grew 144% in the year up to June, according to new research.

While the expansion of Turtle Bay (the deliciously fun Caribbean-inspired chain) may be to blame for a large portion of that increase, one thing is clear: people in the UK can’t get enough of West Indian food. And, whether it’s the classic jerk, mac ‘n’ cheese or stews, we are well and truly obsessed with those hearty, spicy dishes. So where should we go to try them?

Well, unsurprisingly, London is where you’ll find the best of the cuisine, with Caribbean communities opening authentic restaurants, street food stalls and cafés to introduce us to the authentic flavour.