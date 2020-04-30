Chocolate brownies are happiness squared – so add these simple recipes to your baking repertoire and bookmark for whenever you need a pick-me-up.

When it comes to brownies, there are two types of people: those in favour of dense, fudgey deliciousness, and those who prefer the cakey, crumbly kind. Whichever camp you fall into, there’s no denying that an intensely chocolatey little square has the power to make us happy. And seeing as they’re incredibly simple to make, there’s all the more reason to add them to your list of #quarantinebaking recipes.

So, if you’re looking to master a sweet treat beyond cinnamon buns and all-American cookies, we’ve three very different, but equally moreish chocolate brownie recipes on hand. From dark chocolate salted brownies and sweet brownie balls to classic gooey squares, these recipes will carry you through lockdown and beyond.

Bread Ahead’s chocolate brownie recipe

Brownie recipes: Bread Ahead's brownies

Ingredients 300g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

500g chocolate, broken up

6 eggs

100g malt syrup (can substitute with honey or maple syrup)

500g caster sugar

125g plain flour, sifted

15g cocoa powder

1 teaspoon fine sea salt Method Preheat your oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/gas 4. Lightly grease a 38cm x 25cm x 2cm baking tray and line it with baking paper. Put the butter and chocolate into a heatproof bowl over a pan of lightly simmering water and leave to melt slowly. While the chocolate is melting, whisk the eggs, malt syrup and sugar together in a large bowl for about 3-4 minutes. Once the chocolate has melted, pour it over the egg mix and whisk together briefly. Fold in the sifted flour, cocoa and salt. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking tray and bake for 20 minutes, then turn the tray around and bake for a further 8 minutes. Take it out of the oven and place on a cooling rack for 1 hour – it might look a little under-baked, but as it cools down it will firm up. Serve warm, with ice cream, or (our favourite) put it in the fridge overnight and eat chilled as a chocolate bar! From Bread Ahead’s Online Baking E-Book (£5, Bread Ahead).

Thomasina Miers’ unbelievably dark and delicious Wahaca chocolate brownie recipe

Brownie recipes: Thomasina Miers' unbelievably dark and delicious Wahaca chocolate brownies

Wahaca co-founder Thomasina Miers says: “This sophisticated, crater-like, deeply chocolatey cake, with the merest hint of cinnamon and a generous scrunch of sea salt, is so popular amongst my friends that it comes out at almost any opportunity. I stole the recipe from a friend of my parents when I was eight (which gives you an idea of how easy it is). Do not be put off by the look of the cake when it comes out of the oven – it is utterly delicious and looks fantastic when decorated!” Ingredients For the brownies 380g dark 70% cocoa solids chocolate, chopped

380g unsalted butter

380g castor sugar

Several large pinches of sea salt

Two small pinches of cinnamon

180g plain flour

5 large eggs For the topping 4 Mars bars (157g)

100ml milk

5 heaped tbsp golden syrup

90g dark chocolate

50ml double cream

3 Flakes, chopped into 2cm lengths

1 large packet peanut M&M’s (optional)

Method Pre-heat oven to 190C. Grease and line the base of a rectangular brownie tin. Melt the butter in a medium pan over a low heat; once melted stir in the chocolate, being careful not to burn it. When the mixture becomes a smooth velvet add the sugar, salt and cinnamon. Stir until the sugar has melted and then slowly sift in the flour, stirring to combine. Beat the eggs, then beat into the chocolate mixture bit by bit until fully incorporated. Pour into the prepared tin and bake in the oven for 30-40 minutes until the outside is dark and delicious looking and a skewer comes out just clean. Leave to cool in the cake tin for 15 minutes before turning out and cooling on a wire rack. Meanwhile chop up the Mars bars and melt with the milk, syrup, dark chocolate and 50ml of the double cream. Pour over the Mars bar sauce and scatter the chopped Flakes over the surface of the cake. Serve with a scoop of your favourite ice cream Find more recipes to cook at home on Wahaca At Home

No. 11 Pimlico Road’s chocolate brownie balls recipe

Brownie recipes: No. 11 Pimlico Road's chocolate brownie balls

Tip: These balls can be frozen before rolling in melted chocolate. When you need them simply remove from the freezer, allow to thaw, dip in chocolate and serve. Ingredients For the brownie balls 400g butter

670g soft brown sugar

7 whole eggs

147g of a good quality cocoa powder

295g of plain white flour

340g dark chocolate buttons or cacao nibs To serve Icing sugar and cacao powder Method Cream 400g butter & 670g soft brown sugar, mix well until forms soft peaks. Add 7 whole eggs one at a time and whisk in between. Sift & add 147g of a good quality cocoa powder and 295g of plain white flour. Remove from the mixer & fold in 340g dark chocolate buttons or cacao nibs. Pour into a greased, baking paper lined shallow oven tray and cook in a preheated oven at 180 degrees celsius for 16 minutes (do not overcook). Set aside to cool. Once cool either cut into squares and serve, or to impress yourself during lockdown, cut into even sized pieces and roll into golf ball sized balls. For a party trick Heat one cup of good quality dark chocolate (70%+ cacao) over a pot of simmering water, in a stainless steel bowl. Roll the balls in the melted chocolate and place on a wire rack to cool. Dust balls in icing sugar and cacao powder to serve. No 11 Pimlico Road is an all-day bar and restaurant in Chelsea