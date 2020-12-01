Giving hampers , cheese , jewellery , art prints , vases , books , beauty and fitness finds as Christmas presents is all well and good. But the one thing everyone wants over the festive season is some really good chocolate – making it the perfect way to add a little something extra to people’s gifts.

After all, when the presents have been opened, lunch has been eaten and everyone is curled up on the sofa watching Christmas Day telly ( Bridgerton on Netflix will be our choice this year), we all love a bit of chocolate to keep the festive joy going.

And there’s no shortage of incredible chocolate to choose from this year. For go-to family boxes, try Pierre Marcolini, Farhi and Green & Black’s. Yard, Brik and Cartografie Chocolate are our favourites for artisan delights that make excellent stocking fillers. Throw in Paul’s Christmas yule logs, Exploding Bakery’s letterbox brownies and virtual tastings from Melt London and there’s something for every chocolate taste.

We’ve even found vegan hampers, CBD chocolate and bars that give back to the rainforest. So read on to find the perfect chocolate to gift this Christmas…