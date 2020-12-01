There’s no better stocking filler than chocolate, and these are our favourite gifts from chocolatiers big and small.
Giving hampers, cheese, jewellery, art prints, vases, books, beauty and fitness finds as Christmas presents is all well and good. But the one thing everyone wants over the festive season is some really good chocolate – making it the perfect way to add a little something extra to people’s gifts.
After all, when the presents have been opened, lunch has been eaten and everyone is curled up on the sofa watching Christmas Day telly (Bridgerton on Netflix will be our choice this year), we all love a bit of chocolate to keep the festive joy going.
And there’s no shortage of incredible chocolate to choose from this year. For go-to family boxes, try Pierre Marcolini, Farhi and Green & Black’s. Yard, Brik and Cartografie Chocolate are our favourites for artisan delights that make excellent stocking fillers. Throw in Paul’s Christmas yule logs, Exploding Bakery’s letterbox brownies and virtual tastings from Melt London and there’s something for every chocolate taste.
We’ve even found vegan hampers, CBD chocolate and bars that give back to the rainforest. So read on to find the perfect chocolate to gift this Christmas…
Simon Coll Chocolate Sardines
Created by Simon Coll, a chocolatier family business founded in 1840 in Catalonia, these chocolate sardines are described as excellent for children – but we’d like some ourselves please, Santa.
Exploding Bakery Letterbox Brownies
Salted caramel, hazelnut, sour cherry… show someone just how much you miss them with a tray of incredible brownies from Exploding Bakery.
Cartografie Collection Chocolate Selection
Female-founded chocolatiers Cartografie create single origin couvertures filled with a bespoke ganache; this is the gift to make someone’s Christmas.
Apothem x Land CBD Chocolate Bar
Apothem Labs has collaborated with award-winning Hackney-based brand Land to create a vegan-friendly chocolate bar blended with CBD. Genius.
Shop Apothem x Land Vegan CBD 58% Chocolate Bar at Apothem Labs, £8
Doisy & Dam Chocolate Package Of Joy
Palm oil-free, vegan and ethically sourced, this colourful package contains four delicious dark chocolate bars, two packets of nut butter cups and a snack pack of sugar-coated chocolate drops. Yum.
Lucocoa Cosy Collection Chocolate Bars
London’s first bean-to-bar chocolate maker has created a limited edition range of 60% Haiti dark chocolate with festive tasting notes: think fig, cinnamon, nutmeg and orange.
Positive Bakes Christmas Gift Set
Sustainable, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and eggless, make someone’s Christmas with this little box of cake, chocolates, tea and a card.
Love Cocoa Gingerbread Christmas BarFor every bar bought, Love Cocoa will plant a tree in North Cameroon – plus it’s a festive delight of spices.
Pierre Marcolini Box of 8 Demi-Lunes
For utterly beautiful chocolates to blow away the recipient, you can’t go wrong with this box of four praline and gianduja bitesize bits.
Chococo Chocolate Salami
Made with 67% Madagascar origin dark chocolate, figs, dates, apricots, pecans, pistachios and brandy, this cheeky chocolate salami is a really fun present.
Brik Matcha and Raspberry Terrazzo Chocolate Tile
Creating incredible flavours and wonderful designs, Brik is a grown-up Wonka Chocolate Factory. This matcha and raspberry terrazzo chocolate tile is a stocking filler with attitude.
Shop matcha and raspberry terrazzo chocolate tile at Brik, £9.90
Islands 65% Dark Premium Chocolate Buttons
For grown-up chocolate buttons, Islands create sustainable brilliant chocolate. This is their favourite flavour with notes of citrus and banana.
Paul Chocolate Yule Log
The perfect post-dinner pudding, Paul’s chocolate yule log is filled with 60% dark chocolate mousse and cocoa joconde biscuit.
Farhi Dark Chocolate Ginger in Bonbonnière
Farhi’s bonbonnières are so gorgeous you don’t need to wrap them – making them the perfect present. Choose from dark chocolate ginger to coffee beans and raisins.
Yard Dark Chocolate Bar
Yard works directly with a Jamaican cocoa seller who roasts and winnows their Portland beans by hand in St Catherine, Jamaica. Their chocolate is amazing.
Hotel Chocolat Christmas Characters Collection
Little and big penguins, chocolate drops and a Comet The Reindeer slab… Hotel Chocolat is bringing the charm this Christmas.
Shop The Christmas Characters Collection at Hotel Chocolat, £20
Melt London Virtual Chocolate Tasting
Gather friends and family for a chocolate tasting and Melt will send you chocolates from Madagascar, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea and the Bolivian Amazon. Email office@meltchocolates.com to find the best time.
Biscuiteers Little Box of Christmas Chocolate
These perfectly formed chocolates arrive beautifully presented and make for the most welcome of gifts.
Shop Little Box of Christmas Chocolate at Biscuiteers, £11.95
Liberty London Heritage Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar
The packaging is so gorgeous you won’t want to open this bar of sea salt caramel; somehow you’ll work through it though.
Shop Liberty Heritage salted caramel chocolate bar at Liberty London, £7.95
Feya Truffles Assortment
Feya is all about celebrating women and this box of delicately illustrated truffles is the perfect gift for your best friend. Flavours include gooey salted caramel, rose and raspberry and caramelised orange.
Cool Earth Asháninka Chocolate
Perfect for eco-minded friends, this fairly traded vegan chocolate is grown, harvested and fermented by Cool Earth’s Asháninka partners in Peru then made in Cornwall by Chocolarder.
Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate with Candy Cane
51% dark chocolate with mint candy cane equals Christmas in a (sustainable and recyclable) wrapper.
Shop Tony’s Chocolonely dark chocolate with candy cane at Farmdrop, £3.99
Play In Choc ToyChoc Box
With 10 organic chocolates each with a 3D puzzle toy and fact sheet, this is the perfect gift for small chocolate lovers in your life.
Simply Cake Co Mix A Mug
Customise this gift set with a special message and send two Mix A Mug brownies which people can make in just 60 seconds.
Wickedly Welsh 'Cymru am Byth' Dark Chocolate Dragon
A hand-decorated Welsh dragon and chocolate bar – you know someone who’d love this.
Shop ‘Cymru am Byth’ dark chocolate dragon at Wickedly Welsh, £3.99
The Chocolatier Salted Peanut Butter Chocolate Truffles
Roasted peanut butter marbled with smooth Ecuadorian chocolate and sea salt from fine chocolate creator The Chocolatier.
Shop salted peanut butter chocolate truffles at The Chocolatier, £10
Green & Black’s Chocolate Club Subscription
Two bars of chocolate for six months dropping through the letterbox. That’s essentially all we need.
Piff Paff Festive Truffle Box
Make up your own size box featuring milk chocolate (holly leaf), gingerbread (red and green) and salted caramel and honeycomb (gold crunch).
Bare Bones Chocolate Salted White ChocolateA special Christmas edition bar made with organic cocoa butter and stoneground with the finest Maldon sea salt, this tastes of butterscotch, rum and raisin.
Godiva Christmas Tree Box
There’s something pleasingly nostalgic about Godiva’s pretty tree box, featuring 11 chocolates of joy.
Lily O'Brien’s Chocolate Desserts Collection
The best all-round chocolate gift for family, this has a delightful mix of hazelnut torte, passionfruit posset, banoffee pie, crème brûlée, raspberry infusion and key lime pie.
Shop Lily O’Brien’s Chocolate Desserts Collection at Waitrose, £6
Russell & Atwell Milk Lovers Twin Pack
Russell & Atwell are all about fresh chocolates you keep in the fridge and this twin pack of milk chocolates is the perfect gateway to their addictive wares.
Charbonnel Et Walker Pink Champagne Truffles
Buy for Christmas, eat on New Year’s Eve… The iconic Charbonnel Et Walker chocolates are always a winning gift.
Shop Charbonnel Et Walker pink champagne truffles at Amazon, £12.75
