Whether you’re looking for a luxury cheese hamper, an unusual chutney bundle, or something incredibly indie and artisan (but still delicious), here’s what to buy for the fromage fans in your life this Christmas.
Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without an abundance of cheese-topped crackers. And so, if you know someone who loves nothing more than gently lowering themselves into a plateful of melted Camembert, then why not make sure their fridge is fully stocked with fromage for the happiest of seasons?
That’s right, we’re talking about cheese-themed Christmas gifts: think cheesy hampers, chutney bouquets, DIY fondue kits, artisan biscuits – the works.
With this thought in mind, and to help make this year’s Christmas shopping easier than ever, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best Christmas presents for cheese lovers (aka everyone) everywhere.
Praise brie!
The Letter Box Cheese taster box
If you can’t be there in person, then why not arrange for them to receive a deliciously cheesy gift via their letterbox? Oh yes, the Letter Box Cheese taster box features three different kinds of cheese, each of which has been carefully selected by a cheesemonger to showcase a variety of seasonal flavour combinations. And, as an added bonus, it also comes with biscuits (or crackers, if you prefer), homemade relish, recipe cards and a surprise bonus gift, too.
Shop the Letter Box Cheese taster box at Red Letter Days, £25.
The Fondue-It-Yourself
Fancy making The Cheese Bar’s signature Coolea and Cornish Kern Fondue at home? This fun Fondue-It-Yourself from Restaurant Kits makes it incredibly easy to do just that, supplying you with the recipe and the exact ingredients you need (including mini cornichons, new potatoes, a sourdough loaf, and more) to whip up your own bowl of oh-so-delectable fondue.
All you need to supply are forks, a saucepan, and an appetite for garlicky, wine-soaked, cheesy goodness.
The Mac To My Cheese
This classic print is the ideal gift for the macaroni cheese lover in your life, and you know it.
The Clint
This eco-friendly hamper comes with three award-winning cheeses paired with three specially-selected wines. There’s also a lovely pot of red onion and port marmalade in the mix, as well as some very moreish sourdough crackers, too.
Better still? This one is made for disorganised shoppers, as you can order before 10am for next-day delivery, eliminating the hassle of queuing up in crowded shops this Christmas. Win.
The Personalised Wine Carafe And Oak Cheese Board Set
Do you know someone who takes cheese and wine nights very seriously indeed? Boost their platter game with this solid oak cheese board, which comes with a special 1.4L hand-crafted glass decanter designed to fit neatly onto a little dip in the board’s surface.
Better still, you can have this one personalised with a special engraving, from your loved one’s name to something fun and silly (personally, we’re fans of ‘Cheese Addicts Anonymous’), so it will feel a truly special gift indeed.
Shop the Personalised Wine Carafe & Oak Cheese Board Set at Not On The High Street, £69.
The Say Cheese! Biscuit Tin
Biscuiteers might specialise in hand-iced biscuits, but the Say Cheese Biscuit Tin contains a selection of hand-baked button biscuits, in both Caraway & Parmesan and Rosemary flavours. There’s also a sealed heart of creamy organic cheddar cheese and a jar of delicious hot pear chutney, and it’s presented in a cheese-themed illustrated keepsake tin, too.
The Bee Hive Cheese Knife Set
We’re in love with this picture-perfect cheese knife set from Culinary Concepts, thanks to that stylish honeycomb design and intricate golden bumble bees detailing. And, for those of you out there who hate wrapping presents, it’s worth noting that this one comes beautifully gift boxed, too.
Shop the Bee Hive Cheese Knife Set at Culinary Concepts, £30.
The Cheese & Charcuterie Box
Woman cannot live on cheese alone. At times like these, a well-stocked charcuterie board is the answer. And this one, from Knock Knock by Smith & Brock, is a doozy. Inside, you’ll find three very special French, Italian and English cheeses, with tasty salamis to match. There’s also a pot of Nocellara Del Belice olives, and a loaf of wood oven-baked sourdough, too.
It’s worth noting that, before lockdown, Smith & Brock used to supply the best hotels and Michelin-star restaurants in London with top-quality seasonal produce. Nowadays, it’s the sort of premium grocery box service that prides itself on delivering only the freshest, tastiest artisanal produce – making this the ideal gift for the foodie in your life.
Shop The Cheese & Charcuterie Box via Knock Knock by Smith & Brock, £40.
The Indian Chutney Gift Set
You can’t have cheese without a good chutney, and these authentic Indian chutneys from Cheeky Food Co are guaranteed to elevate your cheese board. There’s a silky smooth, caramelised red onion number, a tempting blend of fresh cranberries, apples and onions, a classic mango dip, and (our favourite) a jar of hand-pulped tangy tamarind and jaggery chutney, too.
All homemade in small batches using traditional North Indian recipes, these chutneys aren’t just indulgent; they’re also all vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and sugar-free, too.
The Classic Wensleydale Hamper
Wensleydale is the preferred choice of cheese addicts Wallace and Gromit, and for good reason: it’s creamy, crumbly, sweet and tart, all at once. This hamper of Wensleydale Creamery cheeses allows you to sample all of their award-winning cheeses and local produce, including the Yorkshire Wensleydale & Fruit Cake (a true Yorkshire delicacy), and Rosebud’s Yorkshire Wensleydale chutney, which has been specially created to complement the cheese.
Shop The Classic Wensleydale Hamper at Wensleydale Creamery, £35.
The Pies & Cheese box
Whether you’re treating yourself or someone else, be sure to do it with a hearty slab of Mrs Kirham’s Lancashire cheese and six (count ‘em) moreish mince pies.
The All-Day Favourites selection
If you know someone who can’t abide an undressed bit of cheese, then you definitely need to introduce them to The Cherry Tree. And what better way to do it than by sending them the All-Day Favourites selection, which pairs vintage cheddar with a delicious range of curds, chutneys, marmalades, and pickles (as well as a pot of venison pâté with cognac, too).
Buy the All-Day Favourites selection at The Cherry Tree, £35.
The Artesà Rectangular Marble Board
Artesà’s luxurious marble cheese board is only missing one thing… cheese.
Combining white marble and chic brass detailing, trust us when we say this is the sort of cheese board that will have you snapping and spamming Instagram in no time.
Buy the Artesà Rectangular Marble Board at Alliance Online, £19.80.
The Little Box Of Treats
When it comes to cheese, Paxton & Whitfield really knows its stuff: it is, after all, the UK’s oldest cheesemonger. As such, you can rest easy in the knowledge that even the biggest cheese snob won’t turn their nose up at this gift box, which features a balanced selection of hard and soft cheeses, paired perfectly with vintage port and apple & chilli jelly.
The Otter Have Cheese Plate
This otterly (ha!) charming cheese plate will 100% put a smile on any cheese-lover’s face, thanks to its clever punning and stunning illustrated design. The only problem? It’s almost too pretty to eat from…
The Cheese Lover’s Hamper
This writer has always had a very soft spot of Snowdonia cheeses (trust me: they’re divine), so was oh-so excited to see that you can bag yourself a selection of their very best options in this festive hamper. Think a classic Black Bomber, a Ruby Mist Cheese (which tastes just like port), and a round of Beechwood Smoked Cheddar, too.
Throw in the rosemary-flavoured crackers and the pot of caramelised red onion relish, and you’re truly set for a scrumptious evening in.
Images: Getty/PR supplied.
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.