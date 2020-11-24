Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without an abundance of cheese-topped crackers. And so, if you know someone who loves nothing more than gently lowering themselves into a plateful of melted Camembert, then why not make sure their fridge is fully stocked with fromage for the happiest of seasons? That’s right, we’re talking about cheese-themed Christmas gifts: think cheesy hampers, chutney bouquets, DIY fondue kits, artisan biscuits – the works. With this thought in mind, and to help make this year’s Christmas shopping easier than ever, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best Christmas presents for cheese lovers (aka everyone) everywhere.

Praise brie! The Letter Box Cheese taster box

This taster box from Letter Box Cheese is guaranteed to make someone smile.

If you can’t be there in person, then why not arrange for them to receive a deliciously cheesy gift via their letterbox? Oh yes, the Letter Box Cheese taster box features three different kinds of cheese, each of which has been carefully selected by a cheesemonger to showcase a variety of seasonal flavour combinations. And, as an added bonus, it also comes with biscuits (or crackers, if you prefer), homemade relish, recipe cards and a surprise bonus gift, too. Shop the Letter Box Cheese taster box at Red Letter Days, £25.

The Fondue-It-Yourself

This DIY fondue kit makes it easier than ever to get your cheese on.

Fancy making The Cheese Bar’s signature Coolea and Cornish Kern Fondue at home? This fun Fondue-It-Yourself from Restaurant Kits makes it incredibly easy to do just that, supplying you with the recipe and the exact ingredients you need (including mini cornichons, new potatoes, a sourdough loaf, and more) to whip up your own bowl of oh-so-delectable fondue. All you need to supply are forks, a saucepan, and an appetite for garlicky, wine-soaked, cheesy goodness. Shop the Fondue-It-Yourself Kit at Restaurant Kits, £28.50.

The Mac To My Cheese

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways...

This classic print is the ideal gift for the macaroni cheese lover in your life, and you know it. Buy the Mac To My Cheese print at Etsy, £14.

The Clint

The Cheese Geek has become the first cheesemonger to become entirely carbon negative.

This eco-friendly hamper comes with three award-winning cheeses paired with three specially-selected wines. There’s also a lovely pot of red onion and port marmalade in the mix, as well as some very moreish sourdough crackers, too. Better still? This one is made for disorganised shoppers, as you can order before 10am for next-day delivery, eliminating the hassle of queuing up in crowded shops this Christmas. Win. Shop The Clint at The Cheese Geek, £50.

The Personalised Wine Carafe And Oak Cheese Board Set

This personalised oak cheese set is made for fromage fans.

Do you know someone who takes cheese and wine nights very seriously indeed? Boost their platter game with this solid oak cheese board, which comes with a special 1.4L hand-crafted glass decanter designed to fit neatly onto a little dip in the board’s surface. Better still, you can have this one personalised with a special engraving, from your loved one’s name to something fun and silly (personally, we’re fans of ‘Cheese Addicts Anonymous’), so it will feel a truly special gift indeed. Shop the Personalised Wine Carafe & Oak Cheese Board Set at Not On The High Street, £69.

The Say Cheese! Biscuit Tin



Thought Biscuiteers was sweet biscuits only? Think again.

Biscuiteers might specialise in hand-iced biscuits, but the Say Cheese Biscuit Tin contains a selection of hand-baked button biscuits, in both Caraway & Parmesan and Rosemary flavours. There’s also a sealed heart of creamy organic cheddar cheese and a jar of delicious hot pear chutney, and it’s presented in a cheese-themed illustrated keepsake tin, too. Shop the Say Cheese! Biscuit Tin at Biscuiteers, £35.

The Bee Hive Cheese Knife Set

This beautiful cheese knife set was born to impress your Instagram followers.

We’re in love with this picture-perfect cheese knife set from Culinary Concepts, thanks to that stylish honeycomb design and intricate golden bumble bees detailing. And, for those of you out there who hate wrapping presents, it’s worth noting that this one comes beautifully gift boxed, too. Shop the Bee Hive Cheese Knife Set at Culinary Concepts, £30.

The Cheese & Charcuterie Box



Smith & Brock have been supplying the best hotels and Michelin star restaurants in London with the freshest top quality seasonal produce.

Woman cannot live on cheese alone. At times like these, a well-stocked charcuterie board is the answer. And this one, from Knock Knock by Smith & Brock, is a doozy. Inside, you’ll find three very special French, Italian and English cheeses, with tasty salamis to match. There’s also a pot of Nocellara Del Belice olives, and a loaf of wood oven-baked sourdough, too. It’s worth noting that, before lockdown, Smith & Brock used to supply the best hotels and Michelin-star restaurants in London with top-quality seasonal produce. Nowadays, it’s the sort of premium grocery box service that prides itself on delivering only the freshest, tastiest artisanal produce – making this the ideal gift for the foodie in your life. Shop The Cheese & Charcuterie Box via Knock Knock by Smith & Brock, £40.

The Indian Chutney Gift Set

These delicious chutneys and pickles are here to elevate your cheese board.

You can’t have cheese without a good chutney, and these authentic Indian chutneys from Cheeky Food Co are guaranteed to elevate your cheese board. There’s a silky smooth, caramelised red onion number, a tempting blend of fresh cranberries, apples and onions, a classic mango dip, and (our favourite) a jar of hand-pulped tangy tamarind and jaggery chutney, too. All homemade in small batches using traditional North Indian recipes, these chutneys aren’t just indulgent; they’re also all vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and sugar-free, too. Buy the Indian Chutney Gift Set at Cheeky Food Co, £20.

The Classic Wensleydale Hamper

Get your Wallace and Gromit on with this delicious hamper.

Wensleydale is the preferred choice of cheese addicts Wallace and Gromit, and for good reason: it’s creamy, crumbly, sweet and tart, all at once. This hamper of Wensleydale Creamery cheeses allows you to sample all of their award-winning cheeses and local produce, including the Yorkshire Wensleydale & Fruit Cake (a true Yorkshire delicacy), and Rosebud’s Yorkshire Wensleydale chutney, which has been specially created to complement the cheese. Shop The Classic Wensleydale Hamper at Wensleydale Creamery, £35.

The Pies & Cheese box

Mince pies and cheese makes for a dreamy festive combo.

Whether you’re treating yourself or someone else, be sure to do it with a hearty slab of Mrs Kirham’s Lancashire cheese and six (count ‘em) moreish mince pies. Buy the Pies & Cheese box at Gail’s, £18.

The All-Day Favourites selection

The Cherry Tree has been producing award-winning chutneys since 1997.

If you know someone who can’t abide an undressed bit of cheese, then you definitely need to introduce them to The Cherry Tree. And what better way to do it than by sending them the All-Day Favourites selection, which pairs vintage cheddar with a delicious range of curds, chutneys, marmalades, and pickles (as well as a pot of venison pâté with cognac, too). Buy the All-Day Favourites selection at The Cherry Tree, £35.

The Artesà Rectangular Marble Board

This Instagrammable cheese board is only missing one thing...

Artesà’s luxurious marble cheese board is only missing one thing… cheese. Combining white marble and chic brass detailing, trust us when we say this is the sort of cheese board that will have you snapping and spamming Instagram in no time. Buy the Artesà Rectangular Marble Board at Alliance Online, £19.80.

The Little Box Of Treats

Paxton & Whitfield is the UK’s oldest cheesemonger.

When it comes to cheese, Paxton & Whitfield really knows its stuff: it is, after all, the UK’s oldest cheesemonger. As such, you can rest easy in the knowledge that even the biggest cheese snob won’t turn their nose up at this gift box, which features a balanced selection of hard and soft cheeses, paired perfectly with vintage port and apple & chilli jelly. Buy the Little Box Of Treats at Paxton & Whitfield, £35.

The Otter Have Cheese Plate

Because, just sometimes, you otter have cheese.

This otterly (ha!) charming cheese plate will 100% put a smile on any cheese-lover’s face, thanks to its clever punning and stunning illustrated design. The only problem? It’s almost too pretty to eat from… Buy the Otter Have Cheese Plate at Etsy, £22.50.

The Cheese Lover’s Hamper

Fancy tasting a range of Snowdonia cheeses? Look this way...

This writer has always had a very soft spot of Snowdonia cheeses (trust me: they’re divine), so was oh-so excited to see that you can bag yourself a selection of their very best options in this festive hamper. Think a classic Black Bomber, a Ruby Mist Cheese (which tastes just like port), and a round of Beechwood Smoked Cheddar, too. Throw in the rosemary-flavoured crackers and the pot of caramelised red onion relish, and you’re truly set for a scrumptious evening in. Buy the Cheese Lover’s Hamper at Hampers.com, £36.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy