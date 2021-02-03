Easter bunny, are you listening? Because this year our expectations are high. The list of new chocolatey treats including eggs, bars and bundles coming to supermarkets and online is bigger (and better) than ever, and we’re intent on trying as much of it as possible.

As our favourite confectionery brands start to reveal their big plans for April we’re seeing some exciting new creations come to light, including white chocolate Oreo eggs and huge bundles from luxury names like Hotel Chocolat.

There’s many more to come, but what we can say is that you’ll want to clear your cupboards and your schedule so that you can dedicate the next few months to scoffing as much chocolate as possible.

Keep scrolling for our favourite new Easter chocolate for 2021 (with a few old faithfuls we couldn’t resist), and check back for updates coming soon.