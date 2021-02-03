Best Easter chocolate for 2021: the most delicious new eggs launching this spring
The best new Easter chocolates, eggs and sweet treats to tuck into in 2021.
Easter bunny, are you listening? Because this year our expectations are high. The list of new chocolatey treats including eggs, bars and bundles coming to supermarkets and online is bigger (and better) than ever, and we’re intent on trying as much of it as possible.
As our favourite confectionery brands start to reveal their big plans for April we’re seeing some exciting new creations come to light, including white chocolate Oreo eggs and huge bundles from luxury names like Hotel Chocolat.
There’s many more to come, but what we can say is that you’ll want to clear your cupboards and your schedule so that you can dedicate the next few months to scoffing as much chocolate as possible.
Keep scrolling for our favourite new Easter chocolate for 2021 (with a few old faithfuls we couldn’t resist), and check back for updates coming soon.
Nestle KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough Large Egg
If its name sounds like a bit of a tongue twister, it’s probably because there’s so much going on with this incredible-sounding new Easter egg.
Shaped from cookie dough-flavoured KitKat Chunky milk chocolate, this glorious creation is about as sweet as it gets.
What’s more, after chomping your way through the egg you’ll also get three KitKat Chunky cookie dough bars to snack on for later (or maybe just straight away).
Shop Nestle KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough Large Egg at British Corner Shop, £22.59
Hotel Chocolat Abundantly Easter Collection
Do you really love Easter chocolate if you haven’t invested in the ultimate sugary extravaganza, aka, Hotel Chocolat’s Abundantly Easter Collection?
This impressively large bundle includes six chocolatey treats including the Egg On My Face milk chocolate slab, five white chocolate ganache half-eggs and five smooth hazelnut praline soldiers stand for dipping, as well as 16 Caramel City Bunnies.
You’ll also find two milk chocolate and gooey caramel City Bunnie Selectors, and last but definitely not least, sweet farmyard friends caramel-milk chocolate Elizapeck and white chocolate Woolliam.
Cadbury White Chocolate with Oreo Egg
The Cadbury White Chocolate Oreo Egg is a new creation for Easter 2021 and we can confirm it is just as delicious as it sounds.
The large egg blends sweet white chocolate and Oreo cookie crumb, for a creamy, crackable treat.
Shop Cadbury White Chocolate with Oreo Egg at Cadbury Gifts Direct, £6
Cadbury Mini Eggs Bar
There’s been a lot of hype around Cadbury’s new Mini Egg bar, and once you’ve tasted it you’ll know why.
Mini Eggs are an Easter time favourite and here the chocolate brand has fused this treat’s famously crunchy shells with a large bar of smooth milk chocolate to create something irresistible.
Hotel Chocolat Extra Thick You Crack Me Up
This extra-thick Easter egg is already sumptuous but once it’s been cracked open you’ll find a whole host of goodies inside.
Its contents include Caramel City Bunnies, Praline City Bunnies, Winning Smile egg, Poker Face egg and Happy Egg.
We love that each mini egg has its own personality and adds a humorous feel to this yummy treat.
Cadbury Chocolate Orange Buttons Easter Egg
Is there a better combination than milk chocolate and orange? We think not. The smooth, creaminess of chocolate matched the rich, zest of orange is enough to make us weak at the knees.
Which is why we’re so thrilled about this year’s new release which fuses all of this, with a packet of giant chocolate buttons thrown in too.
Nibble your way around this large chocolate orange egg and treat yourself to a packet of giant chocolate orange buttons afterwards, just for good measure.
Shop Cadbury Chocolate Orange Buttons Easter Egg at Tesco, £10
Twix White Chocolate Easter Egg
White chocolate seems to be a bit of a theme this Easter, with even the classic Twix treating us to a blanche makeover.
This hollow white chocolate egg comes with three white chocolate edition Twix bars, just in case your still peckish.
Hotel Chocolat Extra Thick Champagne
Give your Easter a decadent flare and treat yourself to this luxurious extra-thick egg, filled with Mercier Champagne truffles.
Not only is the egg itself extravagantly thick with an ombre effect (making it almost too pretty to eat) it has been crafted with strawberry-white and milk chocolate, to serve your tastebuds a fruity twist.
Inside there’s not just one but two types of truffles hidden away. The pink champagne truffles have notes of rosé sparkling wine which are evoked by pressing strawberries in champagne to create an uplifting, tangy taste on the tongue. They are then rolled in strawberry powder for an added burst.
While the milk chocolate champagne truffles focus on the blend of a chocolate ganache, coupled with a splash of champagne.
