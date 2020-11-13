It’s now less than a month until we’ll be putting up our Christmas trees and if you’re anything like us, you’ll already be revelling in planning every aspect of your home’s festive decorations.

From kitschy cottagecore decorations to picking out the perfect Christmas tree to put them on, this is the time to be getting excited about the magic of December. Because, hey – even if we can’t enjoy this festive period as much as we usually would, we can still enjoy getting all hygge at home with Christmas music, wintry treats and lots of decorations.