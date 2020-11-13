Best eco-friendly Christmas trees: 6 sustainable and stylish alternatives
- Megan Murray
- Published
Shop sustainably this December with one of these charming eco-friendly Christmas trees.
It’s now less than a month until we’ll be putting up our Christmas trees and if you’re anything like us, you’ll already be revelling in planning every aspect of your home’s festive decorations.
From kitschy cottagecore decorations to picking out the perfect Christmas tree to put them on, this is the time to be getting excited about the magic of December. Because, hey – even if we can’t enjoy this festive period as much as we usually would, we can still enjoy getting all hygge at home with Christmas music, wintry treats and lots of decorations.
But in 2020 consumers’ mindsets have broadened when it comes to seasonal spending. It makes sense to explore all the options when it comes to what we’re buying – especially if it’s something which will only be used for a few weeks.
Luckily, though, there are lots of eco-friendly alternatives when it comes to Christmas trees. From those crafted using recycled materials to those you can use again and again, scroll down and see if one of these sustainable tree ideas might work for your home.
Life&Soul Sustainabilitree
This innovative tree has been created especially with sustainability in mind, hence the catchy name.
It’s plastic-free and has been ethically made in the UK from 90% recycled materials (the rest 10% is sustainably sourced), and is fully recyclable and compostable. Impressive.
The Sustainabilitree comes in a flat-pack which you assemble yourself and includes a carry-able cardboard outer with handle and a flat-pack cardboard Sustainabilitree.
Etsy driftwood Christmas tree
Deadwood studio in Newcastle upon Tyne creates unique, rustic mini Christmas trees from washed-up driftwood found on the UK coastline.
It’s a great lesson in how to innovatively re-use materials that would otherwise go to waste, and we love that each one is completely unique.
These trees come in three tones: light, medium or dark.
Shop driftwood Christmas tree by deadwood studio at Etsy, £18
Bloom & Wild The Scandi Tree
We’re big Bloom & Wild fans, so when we heard they were doing Christmas tree-style arrangements, we knew they’d be fabulously stylish.
This chic and contemporary alternative to a full blown tree certainly looks the part, but because the silver and gold painted branches come fully dried, you can keep it (and all the charming baubles) for years to come.
Rose & Grey standing paper pulp Christmas tree
If you’re looking for something a little different this Christmas, this quirky tree could be just the ticket.
We love that this aesthetic references the cottagecore trend with its ornate shape, rich hue and chocolate-box feel.
It has been made from recycled paper and comes in a range of sizes and colours, including copper and ivory.
Trouva Scandi-style wooden tree
This minimalist tree is perfect for smaller spaces or those who like the uncluttered look.
It’s plastic-free and is crafted from wood from Slovene forests to give it an authentic and tastefully festive feel.
The best thing about this tree is that thanks to its quality materials and craftsmanship, it can be re-used year after year giving it a much longer life than traditional Christmas trees.
Gift a tree to the planet instead
OK, we don’t want to put a dampener on your festive mood but what if you didn’t actually get a Christmas tree this year and instead, gave the gift of a tree back to the planet instead?
Ecologi has a whole range of climate positive gifts and there are loads of options when it comes to tree planting. For example, for £12 you could plant 100 trees in Madagascar, Mozambique or Nicaragua, and get updates on how your mini woodland is doing.
Images: courtesy of brands