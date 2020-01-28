When it comes to coffee sustainability, Caravan really takes the biscuit. This London chain of restaurants (which create their own branded coffee) are gorgeously designed and decorated, serve an experimental and delicious menu and also take extra measures to make the selling of their hot beverages as eco-friendly as possible.

Not only are Caravan’s takeout coffee cups 100% compostable, but the chain also encourages its customers to use reusable receptacles in a number of ways to cut down on wastage. Once a customer has a fully stamped loyalty card, they can exchange it for an Uppercup takeout coffee mug, with their choice of coffee inside – for free.

If you already have a re-useable coffee mug you’ll get 50p off your drink and if you want one, and you want one now, you can buy one from any Caravan restaurant for just £5.

But it’s not just some serious cup-game that these purveyors of coffee boast: they’re also strict on straws. Caravan does not use straws unless a customer specifically requests one, at which point they’ll be given a bio-degradable one.

Caravan currently has branches in King’s Cross, Exmouth Market, Borough and Bank. See more here.