14 delectable gifts for the foodies in your life (that aren’t a box of chocolates)

Fact: foodies are fun to buy for. This is the moment when all your worries about hunting down cult beauty products and quirky home decor melt away, and you get to indulge in some truly inspired shopping.

Traditionally, foodie gift guides contain the same old culprits: cast iron grill pans, recipe magazine subscriptions and ‘special’ boxes of chocolate. But it takes much more to inspire the mind and tickle the taste buds of a true culinary connoisseur. People who really love food – those who start thinking about dinner at breakfast, and who book holidays based on the local restaurant scene’s reputation – want gifts that will enhance their usual recipes, inspire them to try new ones, and immediately get their minds ticking over about what to make (and eat) next.