The sun is starting to make an appearance (when we are lucky), the temperatures are slowly rising and people are finally ready to spend the weekend in their gardens, or some time in the parks or even on the beach.

If a good margarita is synonymous with beach parties and summer sun, then those who are stuck in the city also deserve some colourful and delicious cocktails.

Whether you are a gin drinker, a whisky aficionado or a vodka supporter, we have the cocktails that will put you in full summer mode.