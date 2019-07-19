Best summer cocktails: 34 easy and delicious drinks we are drinking this weekend
The sun is finally out and we are ready to have colours in our wardrobe and flowers in our cocktails to celebrate summer.
The sun is starting to make an appearance (when we are lucky), the temperatures are slowly rising and people are finally ready to spend the weekend in their gardens, or some time in the parks or even on the beach.
If a good margarita is synonymous with beach parties and summer sun, then those who are stuck in the city also deserve some colourful and delicious cocktails.
Whether you are a gin drinker, a whisky aficionado or a vodka supporter, we have the cocktails that will put you in full summer mode.
White Negroni
Ingredients:
- 30ml Don Julio 70 tequila
- 30ml Aecorn Aperitif Dry or Luxardo Bitter Bianco
- 20ml Cocchi Americano
- 10ml Dolin Dry White
- Pink grapefruit zest
Method:
- Add all ingredients into an ice filled stirring glass
- Stir for 20 seconds, strain and serve into a tumbler glass filled with cubed ice
- Garnish with pink grapefruit zest
Recipe by Bar Hacha, London
Close Your Eyes
Ingredients:
- 35ml Roe & Co Irish whiskey
- 20ml plum liqueur
- 3ml orange bitters
- Soda
- Prosecco
- Mint sprig
- Dried orange ring
Method:
- Mix the ingredients except the dried orange.
- Pour over ice and stir.
- Charge with soda and prosecco
- Garnish with mint sprig and dried orange ring and mint sprig.
Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka
Garden Of Eden
Ingredients:
- 20ml Ketel One vodka
- 40ml elderflower liqueur
- 40ml apple juice
- 20ml cranberry juice
- 20ml lemon juice
- 5ml rose syrup
- Edible flower
Method:
- Mix all the ingredients together, except the flower.
- Shake & strain.
- Garnish with edible flower.
Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka
Made By The Sea
Ingredients:
- 40ml Talisker whisky
- 15ml apple brandy
- 5ml Belsazar dry vermouth
- 40ml apple juice
- 10ml simple syrup
- Top up with Cider Brut
- Cut apple and mint sprig
Method:
- Mix all the ingredients except for the cut apple and mint sprig.
- Shake & strain over cubed ice.
- Charge with cider brut.
- Garnish with cut apple and mint sprig.
Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka
Smokey River
Ingredients:
- 50ml Zacapa 23 rum
- 20ml Caol Ila 12 whisky
- 20ml agave syrup
- 20ml lime juice
- 2ml Angostura bitters
- Burnt lime wheel
Method:
- Mix all the ingredients except for the burnt lime wheel.
- Shake & strain over clear ice cube.
- Garnish with a burnt lime wheel.
Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka
Southbank Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 25ml Tanqueray No. TEN gin
- 25ml Ketel One vodka
- 20ml Kwai Feh lychee
- 40ml fresh grapefruit juice
- 15ml gomme syrup
- Grapefruit
Method:
- Mix all the ingredients except for the burnt lime wheel.
- Shake & strain.
- Garnish with grapefruit twist.
Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka
Cucumber & Mint Spritz
Ingredients:
- 50ml Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint
- 150ml soda water
- Garnish: sprig of mint
Method:
- Serve Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint with soda water over ice in a wine glass.
- Garnish with a generous sprig of mint.
Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka
Peach & Orange Blossom Spritz
Ingredients:
- 50ml Ketel One Botanicals Peach & Orange Blossom
- 150ml soda water
- Garnish: wedge of orange
Method:
- Serve Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom with soda water over ice in a wine glass.
- Garnish with a wedge of orange.
Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka
Grapefruit & Rose Spritz
Ingredients:
- 50ml Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose
- 150ml soda water
- Garnish: wedge of grapefruit
Method:
- Serve Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose with soda water over ice in a wine glass.
- Garnish with wedge of grapefruit.
Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka
Crescent City Crusta
Ingredients:
- 25ml Remy Martin 1738
- 25ml Pandan Liqueur
- 10ml Minus 8 Verjus
- 17.5ml Banana Vinegar
Method:
- Shake all ingredients together
- Fine strain into a tulip glass
- Garnish with seasonal dust (optional)
Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn
High C Spritz
Ingredients:
- 25ml Olives Leaf Hendrick’s Orbium
- 10ml Aqua di Cedro Nardini
- 10ml Noilly Prat Dry
- 2.5ml Suze Saveur d’Autrefois
- 60ml Gentleman Soda
Method:
- Pour all ingredients into a flute
- Garnish with 3 Kalamata olives
Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn
Hope Street
Ingredients:
- 60ml Reggae Zacapa
- 20ml Drunk Orgeat
- 60ml Hemp & Birch milk
- 2 dashes Angostura Bitter
Method:
- Shake all ingredients together
- Pour into a highball glass
- Garnish with matcha weed
Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn
Memphis Punch
Ingredients:
- 45ml Maker’s Mark
- 20ml Noilly Prat Amber
- BBQ Spices
- Grilled Corn
- Kola
- Marshmallow
- Earl Grey Tea
Method:
- Combine all ingredients together
- Let rest over night
- Coffee filter strain
- Serve over ice block into a goblet glass
Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn
No Booze No Cry
Ingredients:
- 55ml Rastafarians Vermouth
- 120ml Lucky Saint
Method:
- Pour all ingredients into a bellini glass
Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn
Petit DJ Ne
Ingredients:
- 40ml Grey Goose
- 15ml Grand Marnier
- 35ml Coconut Water
- White Chocolate
- Frosties
Method:
- Let rest over night
- Coffee filter strain
- Serve over ice block into a bellini glass
- Garnish with French toasted brioche
Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn
Poetic Justice
Ingredients:
- 35ml Chivas Mizunara
- 15ml Nutella Liqueur
- 2.5ml Maple Wood Tonic Wine
- 45ml Sassy Small Batch Cider
Method:
- Combine all ingredients together
- Serve in a highball with ice blocks
- Garnish with a small golden apple
Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn
Satchmo's
Ingredients:
- 50ml Macallan 12
- 10ml Coffee & Lemon Sepia
- 20ml Persian Dates Wine
- 2 dashes Brazilian Bitter
Method:
- Stir all ingredients together
- Serve into nick & nora glass
Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn
Ingredients:
- 35ml Avion Tequila
- 20ml Hysterie Liqueur
- Passion Fruit
- Curry Leaf
- Tumeric Powder
- 15ml White Peony Tea
- 30ml Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut
Method:
- Combine all ingredients together
- Let rest over night
- Strain the coffee
- Serve over an ice block into a martini glass
- Top up with Perrier-Jouët Champagne
Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn
Scarfes Issue
Ingredients:
- 30ml Glenfiddich 15yo
- 10ml Cynar
- 45ml Watermelon & Blueberry
- 10ml High Proof Carrot
- 2.5ml Lemon Juice
Method:
- Shake all ingredients together
- Fine strain into a goblet glass on ice block
- Garnish with 3 purple carrot slices
Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn
The After Dinner Mint
Ingredients:
- 25ml Dingle Original Gin/Dingle Vodka
- 15ml Crème de Menthe
- 10ml Crème de Cacao Brun
- 10ml Crème de Cacao blanc
- 50ml Single Cream
- 5ml Vanilla Syrup
- Ice
- Mint leaves to garnish
Method:
- Shake all ingredients vigorously to chill and dilute.
- Fine strain and serve straight up
- Garnish with single mint leaf
- For a lighter version, or for those lactose intolerant, soya/almond milk can be used to substitute the single cream
Recipe and picture by Dingle Distillery
The Dingle Bouquet
Ingredients:
- 350ml Dingle Gin
- 1 cup Rose Petals
- 75ml Orange Blossom Water
- 20ml Violet Essence
- 1 Vanilla Pod
Method:
- Add all the ingredients to a sealable container and allow the gin to infuse for 24-48 hours.
- Strain out the solids and petals and either serve immediately or decant into miniature bottles.
- Perfect as a champagne topper with a splash of strawberry liqueur to sweeten, or serve with soda water for a refreshing floral cocktail.
Recipe and picture by Dingle Distillery
Watermelon Punch
Ingredients:
- 50ml Patrón Silver tequila 120ml Watermelon juice 15ml Fresh lime juice 25ml Simple syrup
- Pinch of salt
- Slice of watermelon for garnish
Method:
- Slice off a bit of watermelon flesh and put it into a blender to puree lightly, enough to liquefy the mixture.
- Strain through a fine mesh strainer to remove and pulp.
- Combine Patrón Silver, watermelon juice, lime juice, simple syrup and salt and stir to thoroughly combine.
- Serve over cubed ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a wedge of watermelon.
Recipe and photo by Patrón Tequila
Maison Labiche ‘Paris to Pamplelonne’
Ingredients:
- 35ml Grey Goose
- 15ml St~Germain
- 15ml lemon juice
- 60ml soda water
- Splash of extra virgin olive oil Zest of a lemon
Method:
- Mix all ingredients together in a glass.
Recipe and photo by Grey Goose
Fox and Tonic
Ingredients:
- 30ml Quick Brown Fox
- Tonic Water
Method:
- Pour Quick Brown Fox into a highball glass, add ice, top slowly with tonic.
- Garnish with citrus wedge.
Recipe and picture by Quick Brown Fox.
Foxy Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 60ml Bourbon or Rye Whisky
- 30ml Quick Brown Fox
- 2 dashes of bitters
Method:
- In a mixing glass, stir ingredients down with ice.
- Strain into a tumbler glass over larger ice cubes.
- Garnish with a cherry.
Recipe and picture by Quick Brown Fox.
Slingshot
Ingredients:
- 40ml Quick Brown Fox
- 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice
- 10ml Crème de Mure
- 40ml Ginger Ale
- 7.5ml Orgeat
- 20ml Blended Scotch
Method:
- Add all ingredients (except ginger ale) to a shaker, fill with ice.
- Shake hard and double strain into a highball glass.
- Add Ginger Ale.
- Garnish with fresh strawberry or lemon zest.
Recipe and picture by Quick Brown Fox.
Ingredients:
- 30ml Mac.
- 30ml Espresso
- 30ml Vodka
- 10ml Sugar Syrup
Method:
- Shake with ice and strain into a Martini Glass.
- Garnish with macadamia nuts or coffee beans.
Recipe and picture by MAC. By Brookie’s.
Kavka Mango Mule
Ingredients:
- 50ml Kavka vodka
- 1 scoop mango sorbet
- 15ml Campari
- 5ml lemon juice
Method:
Shake the ingredients together, strain into a Nick&Nora glass over ice and garnish with an orange or lemon peel.
Picture and recipe by Kavka Vodka.
Cocchi Rosa Spritz
Ingredients:
- 60ml Cocchi Rosa
- 100ml Premium tonic water
- Fresh strawberries and basil for garnish
Method:
- Pour the Cocchi Rosa into a wine glass filled with cubed ice.
- Top up with the tonic water and stir.
- Finish with freshly sliced strawberries and basil leaves for a stunning, all natural bittersweet aperitivo with flavours of wild rose and summer berries.
Picture and recipe by Cocchi Rosa.
Fancy Pineapple Daiquiri
Ingredients:
- 50ml Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple rum
- 25ml lime juice
- 25ml sugar syrup
Method:
- Shake the ingredients together and serve over ice for a delicious, summery pineapple bouquet.
Picture and recipe by Plantation.
Wiltshire Snapper
Ingredients:
- Ramsbury Gin 50ml
- Pressed Tomato Juice 120ml
- Lemon Juice 15ml
- Coral HOT Sauce
- Celery leaf
- Roasted Baby corn
- Big Boy tomato
Method:
- Fill glass with ice
- Build all ingredients over ice
- Garnish
Picture and recipe by Ramsbury.
Estate Spritz
Ingredients:
- 50ml Ramsbury Vodka
- 10ml briottet apple liquor
- 10ml briottet basil liquor
- 5ml Supasawa
- Top with tonic water
- Strawberry
- Basil leaf
Method:
- Fill a wine glass with ice
- Build all ingredients over ice
- Garnish
Picture and recipe by Ramsbury.
Darker Don
Ingredients:
- 20 ml Don Papa Rum
- 5 ml Lime Juice
- 50 ml Ginger Beer
- 1 Dash Angostura Bitters
- Ice
Method:
- Serve over ice in an Old Fashioned glass.
- Garnish with mint leaves.
Picture and recipe by Don Papa.
Papa Negroni
Ingredients:
- 30ml Don Papa Rum
- 10 ml White Vermouth
- 20 ml Aperol
- Ice
Method:
- Stir over ice into a High Ball glass.
- Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and slice of blood orange.
Picture and recipe by Don Papa.