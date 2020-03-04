It started in 2018. Images of meticulously sliced crustless bread encasing perfectly pink slabs of Iberico pork began doing the rounds on Instagram. A sandwich, but elevated to art form. The katsu sando, a Japanese export introduced to us by TaTa Eatery in London, became the cult foodie dish of the moment and ushered in a new wave of high-end sarnies.

While the katsu sando may have once again drawn our attention to the humble practice of placing fillings between bread, the signs of a sandwich revival have been there for a while. Max’s Sandwich Shop in north London gained a fervent following after it opened in 2014 to serve hefty focaccia sandwiches to hungry post-work crowds. And in 2016, four friends from Liverpool founded Finca, which went on to win £150,000 in funding after appearing on BBC Two’s My Million Pound Menu with their grilled Cubano sandwiches, packed with mojo pork shoulder and gouda cheese.

Bored of over-processed, meal-deal BLTs inhaled at our desks, the new breed of sandwiches are worth taking your time over, made using high-quality ingredients and designed to be savoured, not scoffed.