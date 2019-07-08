The 10 best Italian restaurants in London

In your life, at least when it comes to food, you might encounter two types of Italians. The ones that, even outside of Italy, would never eat anything but Italian food; and the ones that would never even dream of eating a pizza not made on Italian soil.

I have to admit, in my first years as an expatriate, I was very much the second type. During my years in Paris, the idea of paying €18 for a Margherita (which is around five euros in my town) just seemed like the stupidest thing to do. And of course, the taste – going out for Italian food with me at the time would have resulted in a night of moaning about the poor quality of aubergines.

I am happy to say that, after almost nine years, I just got on with it and ate the pizza. And, if there is a place far from Italy that can claim to have good Italian food, that place is London.