8 of the best vegan and veggie-friendly meal subscription services to have delivered to your door
We all miss eating out but there are loads of options out there if you still want super tasty meals at home. We’ve done our homework and sussed out nine meal delivery services that deliver in every sense of the word.
One of the greatest pleasures we’ve missed out on over the last year in lockdown has got to be eating out, whether it’s a satisfying Sunday lunch with the family or a fancy meal with a friend.
Not only have restrictions turned our favourite restaurants into no-go zones, but with so much time at home, it almost feels as though mealtimes are just another activity we use to punctuate the seemingly never ending days – they’re no longer times to sit down and savour.
But that doesn’t spell the end of culinary treats, with no cooking required.
When you’re bored of rotating the same go-to meals and viral Tiktok recipes no longer spark joy, you could splurge on subscription to a top meal delivery service and get good food direct to your door.
Here, we’ve curated a list of nine services we use and rate so all you have to do is order, heat and eat.
The Detox Kitchen
Allplants
PEP Kitchen
byRuby
The Cook Kitchen
Planty UK
Comfort and Joy by Jikoni
The Good Prep
Main image courtesy of Allplants