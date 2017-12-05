London's top 10 restaurants revealed, as voted for by real Londoners

We like to think we’re pretty in the know when it comes to the best dining spots in the capital, keeping up to date with new openings and the bestowing of prestigious titles on various locations around town.

When the most beautiful restaurant in the world was named right under our noses in Kings Cross, we were there. When a Thames-side spot won the award for best bar in the world, we sang it from the rooftops. And now, we’ve got even more reason to celebrate London’s dining scene.

OpenTable has just named the top 10 restaurants in London, but instead of being judged by industry experts, the list has been compiled by those who matter the most: the people.