London's top 10 restaurants revealed, as voted for by real Londoners
- Megan Murray
City-dwellers have spoken: these are officially the 10 best restaurants in London…
We like to think we’re pretty in the know when it comes to the best dining spots in the capital, keeping up to date with new openings and the bestowing of prestigious titles on various locations around town.
When the most beautiful restaurant in the world was named right under our noses in Kings Cross, we were there. When a Thames-side spot won the award for best bar in the world, we sang it from the rooftops. And now, we’ve got even more reason to celebrate London’s dining scene.
OpenTable has just named the top 10 restaurants in London, but instead of being judged by industry experts, the list has been compiled by those who matter the most: the people.
That’s right, the online restaurant booking service has put the decision in the hands of our fellow Londoners, using reviews and ratings to give real recommendations of where you should be heading to eat.
This isn’t a task they took lightly, either. OpenTable compiled the trust-worthy list of must-visit dining spots by using over 730,000 reviews from diners who visited more than 6,500 restaurants across the last 12 months.
What’s more, the data revealed that European cuisine is clearly the talk of town, with European restaurants making up 20% of the overall top 100 list. British food has done especially well, followed closely by French.
So without further adieu, here are the 10 best restaurants in London according to, well, all of us.
1. The Ledbury
This two Michelin Starred restaurant is perfect for a celebration. Thanks to it’s award-winning chef (Brett Graham), experimental tasting menu (£225 per person with wine pairing) and sleek interiors, we can see why it took the number one spot.
The Ledbury is based in Notting Hill and serves up mostly set menus of Contemporary European cuisine.
See more and make a reservation here.
2. The Five Fields
Just moments from Sloane Square, this British, one Michelin Starred restaurant has a gastro pub feel to it; cosy and comfortable, but un-apologetically luxe. Chef Patron, Taylor Bonnyman, serves up a menu inspired by the seasons, with dishes that reflect the aesthetics of nature and landscape. Even the design of the dining room takes inspiration from the original green fields between Chelsea and Knightsbridge.
A set three course menu is priced at £65, with dishes changing with the season.
See more and make a reservation here.
3. Scott’s Restaurant
From the same group that brought you The Ivy, Scott’s is the self-proclaimed finest spot to eat fish, shell fish and seasonal game. Open from midday in Mayfair, this is the place to be if you have a penchant for oysters and champagne, which are said to be a house specialty. Mains range from £20-80 and include delicacies such as caviar, lobster and spicy salmon tartare.
See more and make a reservation here.
4. Restaurant Story London
Chef Patron Tom Seller opened Restaurant Story London in 2013 with a vision of telling his own story of of British food through an ever-evolving tasting menu of seasonal dishes. The restaurant was impressively awarded a Michelin Star just five months after opening and has attained it ever since.
A four chapter story (including snacks) is priced at £45 and is expected to take three and a half hours for a table of two to devour.
See more and make a reservation here.
5. Restaurant Gordon Ramsey
We dare say you know who Gordon Ramsey is. His eponymous restaurant, based in Chelsea and holding three Michelin Stars, offers guests a delicious example of modern French dining in a sophisticated, intimate setting.
Three courses from the à la carte menu costs £110 and includes options such as roast pigeon and pressed foie gras.
See more and make a reservation here.
6. Anglo Restaurant
This laid-back Farringdon haunt serves simple, but elegantly constructed, Modern British food. In the evenings you can indulge in the delights of their eight course tasting menu (prices differ throughout the week from £48-60), or try the à la carte option (two courses priced at £22.50).
See more and make a reservation here.
7. Mere
Tucked away on Charlotte Street in Bloomsbury is the understated but chic restaurant, Mere. This is the place to go for high-end South Pacific–influenced French cuisine. It’s menu boasts delights such as octopus, squab and a delicious sounding banana-and-Baileys concoction.
The three course lunch menu is priced at £35 (Monday to Friday only) and the six course menu is priced at £70.
See more and make a reservation here.
8. Typing Room
Typing Room is located in East London’s Town Hall Hotel, which was built in 1910, and is named after the building’s original typing room in which all communications from the mayoral, council and judicial system were put to ink.
Using local and seasonal British ingredients the team create innovative modern European dishes in a relaxed setting. There is a selection of menus on offer, from the five course tasting experience (priced at £65) to a three course lunch (priced at £39), all of which come with a wine pairing option.
See more and make a reservation here.
9. Portland Restaurant
After opening in 2015, Portland Restaurant was awarded a Michelin Star in it’s first year of business.
Although loved for its Modern European fare, the restaurant is also known for an extensive wine menu. Bottles start at £25 and go up to ‘Special’ bottles which are all available by the glass. They also have a ‘Single Bottle List’ of rare and esoteric finds. Food wise, two courses from the menu are priced at £34 while a five course tasting menu costs £49.
See more and make reservation here.
10. Chez Bruce
Cheese fans, get yourselves to Wandsworth Common to sample Chez Bruce’s menu. This restaurant has been committed to serving top-notch modern food based loosely on classical and regional French/ Mediterranean cuisine since opening in 2015, and they take cheese boards “very seriously”.
The sample menu includes French classics such as foie gras and white onion soup.
See more and make a reservation here.