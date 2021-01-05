January is a tough month, so why make it any tougher? Instead of subscribing to the diet narratives that this time of year is so known for, we’ll be staying true to form and embrace eating whatever we want, whenever we want – especially when there are so many delicious treats coming out.

As an ode to all of the innovative sugary creations coming our way, from chocolates and biscuits to sweets and hot chocolates, we’re detailing the best new launches that you need to keep your cupboards stocked with.

So, scroll down to find out what weird and wonderful sweet creations are on offer, whether they be limited edition snacks to snaffle or soon-to-be long-standing favourites.