Best pancake recipes to make at home from your favourite London restaurants

Ingredients:

For the batter:

4 eggs

120g/4oz caster sugar

100g/3 ½ oz (generous 1/3 cup) ricotta cheese

500 ml/(generous 2 cups) cultured buttermilk

320g/11 ¼ oz (2 ½ cups) flour, preferably Italian ‘type 00’

40g/1 ½ oz (1/3 cup) cornflour (cornstarch)

5g /¼ oz (1 teaspoon) baking powder

5g /¼ oz (1 ¼ teaspoons) bicarbonate of (baking) soda

1 pinch of salt

50g/2oz (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter

To serve

2 bananas, cut diagonally into 1-cm / 1/2 inch-thick slices

12 tablespoons Chantilly cream

Maple syrup

Method:

1. Make the batter by separating the egg whites from the yolks. Whisk the egg yolks with the ricotta in a large mixing bowl. Add the cultured buttermilk and mix. Sift in the flour, cornflour (cornstarch), baking powder and bicarbonate of (baking) soda. Whisk briskly until you have a smooth batter.

2. In a second mixing bowl, whisk the egg whites with the salt until they form stiff peaks. Gently fold the egg whites into the batter.

3. Heat the butter in a frying pan (skillet) over a medium heat. Using a small ladle, add a portion of batter to the pan. Cook the pancake for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until golden. Repeat the process to make 11 more pancakes.

4. Stack three pancakes on each individual serving plate. Add three tablespoons of Chantilly cream to each plate and scatter the banana slices over the pancakes. Drizzle each stack with maple syrup and devour!

This recipe is from the cookbook ‘Big Mamma Cucina Popolare’, by the Big Mamma restaurant group.