Baked beans on buttered toast. Steaming hot rice pudding with a dollop of strawberry jam. Tuna and sweetcorn, smothered in mayonnaise, piled on top of a jacket potato. They are universal childhood memories – evoking feelings of comfort and love. And the one thing they have in common? Tins.

I’ve always been an advocate of tinned food. Give me a can of tomatoes (always plum: they’re less watery and you can crush them satisfyingly with your hands) and I will happily rustle up a shakshuka, pasta sauce, curry… you name it. And canned beans are a vegetarian’s godsend – really, who is organised enough to soak them 12 hours in advance? A tin of black beans fried off with onion, chilli, cumin and coriander makes an ideal quesadilla filling, while harissa-roasted cauliflower with tinned chickpeas and feta is a failsafe throw-together dinner.

I know I’m not the only one: tinned food is in every cupboard in Britain, and chances are you cook with it on a weekly basis: from staples such as tomatoes, to sardines in brightly coloured tins picked up on holiday in Lisbon. But it’s had a bad rep in the past, often unfairly dismissed as lacking in nutritional value and certainly not something to own up to using at a dinner party, let alone celebrate. Just look at the outrage last year when Nadiya Hussain used tinned potatoes on her show Nadiya’s Time To Eat, or cast your mind back to 2008, when Delia Smith was vilified for making moussaka with tinned mince.