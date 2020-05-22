Food

34 fruity summer cocktail recipes we are making this weekend

Alessia Armenise
The sun is finally out and that means two things: we’re ready to throw some colour into our wardrobes and some flowers in our cocktails to celebrate summer.

The sun is starting to make an appearance (when we are lucky), the temperatures are slowly rising and people are finally ready to spend the weekend in their gardens, the parks or even on the beach.

If a good margarita is synonymous with beach parties and summer sun, then those who are stuck in the city also deserve some colourful and delicious cocktails.

Whether you are a gin drinker, a whisky aficionado or a vodka supporter, we have the cocktails that will put you in full summer mode. 

  • White Negroni

    White Negroni
    Best summer cocktail recipes: White Negroni

    Ingredients:

    • 30ml Don Julio 70 tequila
    • 30ml Aecorn Aperitif Dry or Luxardo Bitter Bianco
    • 20ml Cocchi Americano
    • 10ml Dolin Dry White
    • Pink grapefruit zest

    Method:

    • Add all ingredients into an ice filled stirring glass
    • Stir for 20 seconds, strain and serve into a tumbler glass filled with cubed ice
    • Garnish with pink grapefruit zest

    Recipe by Bar Hacha, London

  • Close Your Eyes

    Close Your Eyes
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Close your eyes

    Ingredients: 

    • 35ml Roe & Co Irish whiskey
    • 20ml plum liqueur
    • 3ml orange bitters
    • Soda
    • Prosecco
    • Mint sprig
    • Dried orange ring

    Method: 

    • Mix the ingredients except the dried orange.
    • Pour over ice and stir.
    • Charge with soda and prosecco
    • Garnish with mint sprig and dried orange ring and mint sprig.

    Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka

  • Garden Of Eden

    Garden Of Eden
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Garden of Eden

    Ingredients:

    • 20ml Ketel One vodka 
    • 40ml elderflower liqueur 
    • 40ml apple juice
    • 20ml cranberry juice 
    • 20ml lemon juice
    • 5ml rose syrup
    • Edible flower

    Method: 

    • Mix all the ingredients together, except the flower.
    • Shake & strain.
    • Garnish with edible flower.

    Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka

  • Made By The Sea

    Made By The Sea
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Made by the Sea

    Ingredients:

    • 40ml Talisker whisky 
    • 15ml apple brandy
    • 5ml Belsazar dry vermouth
    • 40ml apple juice
    • 10ml simple syrup
    • Top up with Cider Brut
    • Cut apple and mint sprig

    Method: 

    • Mix all the ingredients except for the cut apple and mint sprig.
    • Shake & strain over cubed ice.
    • Charge with cider brut.
    • Garnish with cut apple and mint sprig.

    Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka

  • Smokey River

    Smokey River
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Smokey river

    Ingredients:

    • 50ml Zacapa 23 rum
    • 20ml Caol Ila 12 whisky
    • 20ml agave syrup
    • 20ml lime juice
    • 2ml Angostura bitters
    • Burnt lime wheel

    Method: 

    • Mix all the ingredients except for the burnt lime wheel.
    • Shake & strain over clear ice cube.
    • Garnish with a burnt lime wheel.

    Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka

  • Southbank Cocktail

    Southbank Cocktail
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Southbank cocktail

    Ingredients:

    • 25ml Tanqueray No. TEN gin 
    • 25ml Ketel One vodka
    • 20ml Kwai Feh lychee
    • 40ml fresh grapefruit juice 
    • 15ml gomme syrup
    • Grapefruit

    Method: 

    • Mix all the ingredients except for the burnt lime wheel.
    • Shake & strain.
    • Garnish with grapefruit twist.

    Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka

  • Cucumber & Mint Spritz

    Cucumber & Mint Spritz
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Cucumber & Mint Spritz

    Ingredients:

    • 50ml Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint
    • 150ml soda water
    • Garnish: sprig of mint

    Method:

    • Serve Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint with soda water over ice in a wine glass. 
    • Garnish with a generous sprig of mint.

    Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka

  • Peach & Orange Blossom Spritz

    Peach & Orange Blossom Spritz
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Peach & orange blossom spritz

    Ingredients:

    • 50ml Ketel One Botanicals Peach & Orange Blossom
    • 150ml soda water
    • Garnish: wedge of orange

    Method:

    • Serve Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom with soda water over ice in a wine glass. 
    • Garnish with a wedge of orange.

    Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka

  • Grapefruit & Rose Spritz

    Grapefruit & Rose Spritz
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Grapefruit & rose spritz

    Ingredients:

    • 50ml Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose
    • 150ml soda water
    • Garnish: wedge of grapefruit

    Method:

    • Serve Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose with soda water over ice in a wine glass. 
    • Garnish with wedge of grapefruit. 

    Recipes and pictures courtesy of World Class drinks and Oxo Tower Bar / Ketel One Vodka

  • Crescent City Crusta

    Crescent City Crusta
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Crescent city crusta

    Ingredients:

    • 25ml Remy Martin 1738 
    • 25ml Pandan Liqueur 
    • 10ml Minus 8 Verjus
    • 17.5ml Banana Vinegar

    Method:

    • Shake all ingredients together 
    • Fine strain into a tulip glass 
    • Garnish with seasonal dust (optional)

    Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn

  • High C Spritz

    High C Spritz
    Best summer cocktail recipes: High C spritz

    Ingredients:

    • 25ml Olives Leaf Hendrick’s Orbium 
    • 10ml Aqua di Cedro Nardini 
    • 10ml Noilly Prat Dry
    • 2.5ml Suze Saveur d’Autrefois 
    • 60ml Gentleman Soda

    Method:

    • Pour all ingredients into a flute 
    • Garnish with 3 Kalamata olives

    Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn

  • Hope Street

    Hope Street
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Hope Street

    Ingredients:

    • 60ml Reggae Zacapa 
    • 20ml Drunk Orgeat 
    • 60ml Hemp & Birch milk 
    • 2 dashes Angostura Bitter

    Method:

    • Shake all ingredients together 
    • Pour into a highball glass
    • Garnish with matcha weed

    Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn

  • Memphis Punch

    Memphis Punch
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Memphis punch

    Ingredients:

    • 45ml Maker’s Mark  
    • 20ml Noilly Prat Amber
    • BBQ Spices 
    • Grilled Corn
    • Kola 
    • Marshmallow 
    • Earl Grey Tea

    Method:

    • Combine all ingredients together 
    • Let rest over night
    • Coffee filter strain
    • Serve over ice block into a goblet glass

    Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn

  • No Booze No Cry

    No Booze No Cry
    Best summer cocktail recipes: No booze no cry

    Ingredients:

    • 55ml Rastafarians Vermouth 
    • 120ml Lucky Saint

    Method:

    • Pour all ingredients into a bellini glass

    Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn

  • Petit DJ Ne

    Petit DJ Ne
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Petit DJ Ne

    Ingredients:

    • 40ml Grey Goose 
    • 15ml Grand Marnier 
    • 35ml Coconut Water 
    • White Chocolate
    • Frosties

    Method:

    • Let rest over night
    • Coffee filter strain
    • Serve over ice block into a bellini glass 
    • Garnish with French toasted brioche

    Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn

  • Poetic Justice

    Poetic Justice
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Poetic Justice

    Ingredients:

    • 35ml Chivas Mizunara 
    • 15ml Nutella Liqueur 
    • 2.5ml Maple Wood Tonic Wine 
    • 45ml Sassy Small Batch Cider

    Method:

    • Combine all ingredients together 
    • Serve in a highball with ice blocks 
    • Garnish with a small golden apple

    Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn

  • Satchmo's

    Satchmo's
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Satchmo's

    Ingredients:

    • 50ml Macallan 12 
    • 10ml Coffee & Lemon Sepia 
    • 20ml Persian Dates Wine 
    • 2 dashes Brazilian Bitter

    Method:

    • Stir all ingredients together 
    • Serve into nick & nora glass

    Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn

  • Scandal Symbol
    Scandal Symbol

    Ingredients:

    • 35ml Avion Tequila
    • 20ml Hysterie Liqueur
    • Passion Fruit
    • Curry Leaf
    • Tumeric Powder 
    • 15ml White Peony Tea
    • 30ml Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut

    Method:

    • Combine all ingredients together 
    • Let rest over night
    • Strain the coffee
    • Serve over an ice block into a martini glass 
    • Top up with Perrier-Jouët Champagne

    Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn

  • Scarfes Issue

    Scarfes Issue
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Scarfes Issue

    Ingredients:

    • 30ml Glenfiddich 15yo 
    • 10ml Cynar
    • 45ml Watermelon & Blueberry 
    • 10ml High Proof Carrot 
    • 2.5ml Lemon Juice

    Method:

    • Shake all ingredients together
    • Fine strain into a goblet glass on ice block 
    • Garnish with 3 purple carrot slices

    Recipe by Scarfes Bar and picture by Addie Chinn

  • The After Dinner Mint

    The After Dinner Mint
    Best summer cocktail recipes: After Dinner Mint

    Ingredients:

    • 25ml Dingle Original Gin/Dingle Vodka
    • 15ml Crème de Menthe
    • 10ml Crème de Cacao Brun
    • 10ml Crème de Cacao blanc
    • 50ml Single Cream
    • 5ml Vanilla Syrup
    • Ice
    • Mint leaves to garnish

    Method:

    • Shake all ingredients vigorously to chill and dilute.
    • Fine strain and serve straight up
    • Garnish with single mint leaf
    • For a lighter version, or for those lactose intolerant, soya/almond milk can be used to substitute the single cream

    Recipe and picture by Dingle Distillery

  • The Dingle Bouquet

    The Dingle Bouquet
    Best summer cocktail recipes: The dingle bouquet

    Ingredients:

    • 350ml Dingle Gin
    • 1 cup Rose Petals
    • 75ml Orange Blossom Water
    • 20ml Violet Essence
    • 1 Vanilla Pod

    Method:

    • Add all the ingredients to a sealable container and allow the gin to infuse for 24-48 hours.
    • Strain out the solids and petals and either serve immediately or decant into miniature bottles.
    • Perfect as a champagne topper with a splash of strawberry liqueur to sweeten, or serve with soda water for a refreshing floral cocktail. 

    Recipe and picture by Dingle Distillery

  • Watermelon Punch

    Watermelon Punch
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Watermelon punch

    Ingredients: 

    • 50ml Patrón Silver tequila 120ml Watermelon juice 15ml Fresh lime juice 25ml Simple syrup
    • Pinch of salt
    • Slice of watermelon for garnish

    Method:

    • Slice off a bit of watermelon flesh and put it into a blender to puree lightly, enough to liquefy the mixture.
    • Strain through a fine mesh strainer to remove and pulp.
    • Combine Patrón Silver, watermelon juice, lime juice, simple syrup and salt and stir to thoroughly combine.
    • Serve over cubed ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a wedge of watermelon.

    Recipe and photo by Patrón Tequila

  • Maison Labiche ‘Paris to Pamplelonne’

    Maison Labiche 'Paris to Pamplelonne'
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Maison Labiche ‘Paris to Pamplelonne’

    Ingredients:

    • 35ml Grey Goose
    • 15ml St~Germain
    • 15ml lemon juice
    • 60ml soda water
    • Splash of extra virgin olive oil Zest of a lemon

    Method:

    • Mix all ingredients together in a glass.

    Recipe and photo by Grey Goose

  • Fox and Tonic

    Fox and Tonic
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Fox and tonic

    Ingredients: 

    • 30ml Quick Brown Fox
    • Tonic Water

    Method: 

    • Pour Quick Brown Fox into a highball glass, add ice, top slowly with tonic. 
    • Garnish with citrus wedge.

    Recipe and picture by Quick Brown Fox.

  • Foxy Old Fashioned

    Foxy Old Fashioned
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Foxy old-fashioned

    Ingredients:

    • 60ml Bourbon or Rye Whisky
    • 30ml Quick Brown Fox
    • 2 dashes of bitters

    Method: 

    • In a mixing glass, stir ingredients down with ice. 
    • Strain into a tumbler glass over larger ice cubes. 
    • Garnish with a cherry.

    Recipe and picture by Quick Brown Fox.

  • Slingshot

    Slingshot
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Slingshot

    Ingredients:

    • 40ml Quick Brown Fox
    • 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice
    • 10ml Crème de Mure
    • 40ml Ginger Ale
    • 7.5ml Orgeat
    • 20ml Blended Scotch

    Method: 

    • Add all ingredients (except ginger ale) to a shaker, fill with ice. 
    • Shake hard and double strain into a highball glass. 
    • Add Ginger Ale. 
    • Garnish with fresh strawberry or lemon zest.

    Recipe and picture by Quick Brown Fox.

  • Expresso Martini

    Expresso Martini
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Expresso Martini

    Ingredients: 

    • 30ml Mac.
    • 30ml Espresso
    • 30ml Vodka
    • 10ml Sugar Syrup

    Method: 

    • Shake with ice and strain into a Martini Glass. 
    • Garnish with macadamia nuts or coffee beans.

    Recipe and picture by MAC. By Brookie’s.

  • Kavka Mango Mule

    Kavka Mango Mule
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Kavka mango mule

    Ingredients:

    • 50ml Kavka vodka
    • 1 scoop mango sorbet
    • 15ml Campari
    • 5ml lemon juice

    Method:

    Shake the ingredients together, strain into a Nick&Nora glass over ice and garnish with an orange or lemon peel.

    Picture and recipe by Kavka Vodka.

  • Cocchi Rosa Spritz

    Cocchi Rosa Spritz
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Cocchi rosa spritz

    Ingredients:

    • 60ml Cocchi Rosa
    • 100ml Premium tonic water
    • Fresh strawberries and basil for garnish

    Method: 

    • Pour the Cocchi Rosa into a wine glass filled with cubed ice. 
    • Top up with the tonic water and stir. 
    • Finish with freshly sliced strawberries and basil leaves for a stunning, all natural bittersweet aperitivo with flavours of wild rose and summer berries.

    Picture and recipe by Cocchi Rosa.

  • Fancy Pineapple Daiquiri

    Fancy Pineapple Daiquiri
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Pineapple daiquiri

    Ingredients:

    • 50ml Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple rum
    • 25ml lime juice
    • 25ml sugar syrup

    Method:

    • Shake the ingredients together and serve over ice for a delicious, summery pineapple bouquet.

    Picture and recipe by Plantation.

  • Wiltshire Snapper

    Wiltshire Snapper
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Wiltshire snapper

    Ingredients:

    • Ramsbury Gin 50ml
    • Pressed Tomato Juice 120ml
    • Lemon Juice 15ml
    • Coral HOT Sauce
    • Celery leaf
    • Roasted Baby corn
    • Big Boy tomato

    Method:

    • Fill glass with ice
    • Build all ingredients over ice
    • Garnish

    Picture and recipe by Ramsbury.

  • Estate Spritz

    Estate Spritz
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Estate spritz

    Ingredients:

    • 50ml Ramsbury Vodka
    • 10ml briottet apple liquor
    • 10ml briottet basil liquor
    • 5ml Supasawa
    • Top with tonic water
    • Strawberry 
    • Basil leaf

    Method:

    • Fill a wine glass with ice
    • Build all ingredients over ice
    • Garnish

    Picture and recipe by Ramsbury.

  • Darker Don

    Darker Don
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Darker don

    Ingredients:

    • 20 ml Don Papa Rum
    • 5 ml Lime Juice
    • 50 ml Ginger Beer
    • 1 Dash Angostura Bitters
    • Ice

    Method:

    • Serve over ice in an Old Fashioned glass.
    • Garnish with mint leaves.

    Picture and recipe by Don Papa. 

  • Papa Negroni

    Papa Negroni
    Best summer cocktail recipes: Papa negroni

    Ingredients:

    • 30ml Don Papa Rum
    • 10 ml White Vermouth
    • 20 ml Aperol
    • Ice

    Method: 

    • Stir over ice into a High Ball glass.
    • Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and slice of blood orange.

    Picture and recipe by Don Papa.

Alessia Armenise

Alessia Armenise is picture editor of Stylist and Stylist.co.uk. In her free time you'll find her tasting vegan street food around east London and sharing her (many) opinions on London Fields Radio.

