Here at Stylist, we’ve made it our mission to high-five brilliant women doing brilliant work, especially in traditionally male-dominated industries (of which there are, unfortunately, many).

There is still a long way to go before we reach gender equality in the wine world but thankfully, we are getting there, with more female wine buyers and winemakers working out there than ever before.

There are other changes afoot, too. Wine educators and tasting tour guides are now less likely to be stuffy old men in red trousers, with more and more women stepping into these roles. And, very occasionally, a waiter will offer me the wine list instead of handing it straight to my husband.