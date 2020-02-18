New wine: 6 of the most delicious wines under £15 created by women
Looking to discover some new wine? Whether you fancy a glass of rosé or sparkling, or a more classic red wine or white wine, Helena Nicklin, a wine writer, author and presenter, has got your shopping list sorted. Let’s raise a glass to smashing the patriarchy, shall we?
Here at Stylist, we’ve made it our mission to high-five brilliant women doing brilliant work, especially in traditionally male-dominated industries (of which there are, unfortunately, many).
There is still a long way to go before we reach gender equality in the wine world but thankfully, we are getting there, with more female wine buyers and winemakers working out there than ever before.
There are other changes afoot, too. Wine educators and tasting tour guides are now less likely to be stuffy old men in red trousers, with more and more women stepping into these roles. And, very occasionally, a waiter will offer me the wine list instead of handing it straight to my husband.
These are exciting times for women in wine, so what better way to show your support than by raising a glass of delicious vino created by a fabulous woman.
Want to know more? We’ve handpicked six of the best wines created by women that will well and truly knock your socks off. Even better, they’re all available to buy now in your local supermarket.
New wine: best white wines
New wine: Candelilla Albariño, Spain, 2018
Pretty much the entire region of Rias Baixas in northern Spain is run by women, thanks to its history as a fishing locality. While the men were out all day in their boats, the women were left to run the show on land and now, there are more female winemakers here than in the whole of the rest of Spain.
Of these wine women, none are more exacting and talented than Katia Alvarez from the famed winery Martin Codax, who also makes this wine for M&S. Her Albariño (a variety of white wine grape) is used as a benchmark for this zesty, mineral grape. Think ripening lemons, wet rocks and sea spray. A delight with seafood, naturally.
£9 per bottle when buying a case of six, marksandspencer.com
New wine: Catena Chardonnay, Argentina, 2018
Dr Laura Catena has done enormous amounts for Argentinian wine – and women in wine in general. The ultimate multitasker, she is a physician and author as well as a winemaker and mother.
In 1995, she went back to the family winery in Mendoza and founded the Catena Institute of Wine with the aim of making Argentinian wine amongst the best in the world. This easy-going chardonnay is golden and tropical, with ripe melon notes and just a hint of cinnamon spice.
£13.49 per bottle, waitrose.com
New wine: best rosé wine
New wine: Tesco Finest Cotes de Provence Rosé, France, 2018
This wine celebrates a young, female wine expert who is absolutely rocking it at Tesco. Charlotte Lemoine oversees the wine choices and the blends in her designated regions, ensuring that all her selections look and taste as they should.
She’s particularly proud of this new, French pink, for its rose-petal colour, soft texture and delicious peach and wild strawberry notes. We could drink this all day long…
£8.50 per bottle, tesco.com
New wine: best red wines
New wine: Vasse Felix Cabernet Merlot, 2017
Virginia Willcock, chief winemaker at Vasse Felix in Western Australia, has won just about every winemaking award going. She has transformed the wines at Vasse Felix for the better with her hands-off approach, allowing the fruit and the land to express themselves in the purest way.
This cabernet and merlot blend is like a fine Bordeaux red with an extra dollop of juicy fruit. It’s silky, cool and elegant. A real bargain for the price too.
£12.99 per bottle, waitrose.com
New wine: Tesco Finest Saint-Chinian, France, 2017
Another great selection from Charlotte Lemoine, this is a stonking red wine from a southern French region you need to know about: Saint-Chinian. A blend of Syrah, Grenache, Mourvedre and Carginan (the same blend as a regular Châteauneuf-du-Pape), this red is savoury and hearty with stunning aromas of violets and rosemary.
It’s complex in flavour, but soft on the palate and very easy to drink.
£7.50 per bottle, tesco.com
New wine: best sparkling wine
New wine: Sparkling Mount Bluff, Brut NV, New Zealand
Sue Daniels and Belinda Kleinig are winemakers for M&S who are doing an incredible job at creating and sourcing wines that win numerous awards for value and flavour.
This fantastic sparkler made by celebrated New Zealand winemaker, Jane de Witt, is a brilliant buy. Made in the same way as champagne and from the same grapes (chardonnay and pinot noir) but available at half the price, it’s crisp and citrus-y with just the right amount of toasty brioche and a luxuriously creamy mousse.
£13.50 per bottle, marksandspencer.com
This feature was originally published in April 2019
Main image: Getty
Other images: supplied