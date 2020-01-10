If you think that going vegan means losing the joy of eating, think again. Especially in London, vegan options are on the rise and are now better than ever.

From eggless fluffy pancakes and glorious full English breakfasts to the classic avocado on toast and scrambled tofu (yes, it’s a thing and it’s delicious) – here is Stylist.co.uk’s list of the best vegan brunches in London.