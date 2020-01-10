The 4 best vegan brunches in London to celebrate Veganuary
Alessia Armenise
If you’re not vegan but curious about the plant-based diet, committing to Veganuary is the best way to dip a toe into this rising trend – even better when you can do so with a Bloody Mary in hand.
With eco-anxiety levels through the roof and the climate crisis being a more and more pressing issue, people are now searching for ways to limit their carbon footprint. Some have decided to go flight-free for 2020 or change the way they consume, but a big chunk of people have decided to embrace Veganuary and give a plant-based diet a go.
If you think that going vegan means losing the joy of eating, think again. Especially in London, vegan options are on the rise and are now better than ever.
From eggless fluffy pancakes and glorious full English breakfasts to the classic avocado on toast and scrambled tofu (yes, it’s a thing and it’s delicious) – here is Stylist.co.uk’s list of the best vegan brunches in London.
Lele’s London, Clapton
Already one of London’s favourite vegan cafés, Lele’s is now going a step further in the fight against climate change by banning avocados from their menu – a bold move, and one which has been heralded by those that are vegan for environmental reasons.
Even if you are an avocado fan, though, we are sure you won’t miss it once you have tried head chef Valentina’s delicious and colourful dishes. A special mention has to go to their fantastic full English breakfast and, to end the meal on a high, the mouth-watering French toast made with sourdough bread topped with yoghurt, fresh fruits, peanut butter and fruit compote.
Wild Food Café, Islington
An instagrammable temple of healthy eating, Wild food café is the perfect backdrop for a chilled brunch made of sharing plates and more than a few (healthy) cocktails.
Whatever you do, make sure you try their raw vegan pizza (yes, their pizza base is ‘cooked’ in a dehydrator so it’s technically raw). Our favourite is the creamy wild mushroom pizza, with a side of sweet potatoes wedges and cashew aioli. For dessert, the rainbow cheesecake will light up even the dullest of winter days.
Biff’s Jack Shack, Shoreditch
Think going vegan means giving up all things fried and delicious? Think again. Biff’s Jack Shack – nestled inside Dalston’s Brewdog pub – serves up everything you’d expect to find in an American diner at breakfast time, sans the meat. When we visited, we plumped for hash browns covered in bacon jam and blue cheese sauce, because obviously, and a platter of buckwheat waffles.
The true star of the show, though, was The Lumberjack. Think bacun, crispy fried jackfruit patty, hash brown, smoked mushrooms, PUNK IPA cheeze, fried brioche slice, spinach and ketchup, all nestled inside a burger bun. Served with a bourbon BBQ baked bean dip on the side (there’s one of your five-a-day) and washed down with a Virgin Bloody Mary (and there’s another!), it’s deliciously decadent and seriously filling… and is guaranteed to win over even your staunchest non-vegan pals, too.
Plant Hub, London Fields
A hybrid between a restaurant and a cookery school, Plant Hub is the right place to go if you want to try some delicious vegan food and if you want to learn how to make it, too.
Two Italians in the kitchen means that you will find the softest (charcoal) focaccia in London so make sure you order a lot of it, with a side of deliciously creamy broad beans hummus. Our favourite? The chickpea omelette. Way lighter than a classic egg omelette and just as flavourful, if not more. To finish, get your hands on their carrot cake.
