Who? Mummy Wine Club is founded by Victoria Daskal, who between working as managing editor at The World of Fine Wine magazine, studying for the prestigious Master of Wine exam, teaching monthly wine courses and judging at international wine competitions, she also tastes 1,500 different wines per year. So, you could say she’s an expert. But while her passions and drive have always remained, becoming a mother to two children changed her vision of a wine school to an event that would be inclusive of mums and their babies. Pre-Covid, Victoria spent two years teaching 45-minute classes where mums could socialise and learn about wine, in a safe, relaxed environment with children.

What? Four wines from small, family-owned makers working in an authentic, organic, sustainable way. Choose mostly white, mostly red or a bit of everything.

When? Every month or every other month, delivered for free in the second week.

How much? £95 per month.

Any extras? Free virtual wine tastings hosted monthly on Zoom and 10% off the bottle shop prices online. Plus, producer profiles, educational information on winemaking and viticulture, and food pairing suggestions sent to you via email the same week.