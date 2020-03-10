Bianca Walkden's Italian cooking tips (and yes, we all need to invest in a good garlic press)

“When I won the Taekwondo Grand Slam two years ago in Wuxi [in China], I put the prize money towards opening a pizzeria in Maghull in Liverpool. My grandad Pasquale, who passed away in 2015, was from Naples and we wanted to keep the Italian side of our family going. It’s called Di Scala Pizzeria. My mum and dad work there, and sometimes when they’re busy I do a sneaky shift as a waitress.

I have had a go on the pizza oven, but that’s my mum’s department, she’s the don of the kitchen. I’m quite lucky because I’m heavyweight so I don’t ever have to diet, but I do make sure I fuel myself properly. If I wasn’t allowed to eat, my family would go crazy. It would be a sin not to eat pizza.”