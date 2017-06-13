An insider guide to the best places to eat in Borough Market

Padella Pasta

The talk of the town for the last year – and deservedly so. Padella’s home-made pasta is hyper fresh (it has to be made just hours before as demand is so high), cooked al dente and served with seasonal sauces at seriously good value prices. Aim for two plates per person, and perhaps a starter or salad to go with them. The queue’s off-putting at key times (12-13:15; 18:00-20:00) but otherwise manageable and fast-moving.