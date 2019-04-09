The Hoppers brunch is a Sri Lankan feast in the heart of London
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
Nosh on breakfasts from the Middle East to the USA, right here in London.
A weekend brunch well spent is said to bring a whole week of content, but, nowadays, brunch is so much more than a meal. It’s a lifestyle, it’s a religion, and, above all else, it’s a downright competition – just check out all those foodie photos in your Instagram feed if you don’t believe us.
If you fancy upping your brunch kudos, it’s time to push away the mimosas and French toast in favour of something a little different. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to have brunch in the UK. Better still, each of the restaurants we’ve picked out looks across the sea for its menu inspiration.
From a pancake-laden American brunch, to a spicy Middle Eastern feast, to a truly ‘Hygge’ brekky at the ScandiKitchen, scroll through the list to find your new favourite brunch spot.
Bababoom – Middle Eastern Brunch
The brilliant BabaBoom on Battersea Rise have just launched a delicious Middle Eastern inspired brunch menu. Think date-glazed bacon with harissa labneh and sumac fried eggs, or Mastelo cheese with Za’atar tomato, chermoula aubergine, fried eggs and avocado tahini, or a sweet Persian eggy bread with Nutella, clotted cream and honeycomb.
Prices start at £6.
Smith & Wollensky – American Brunch
There’s no denying that the Americans know how to do good food – so it makes sense that Covent Garden’s Smith & Wollensky have looked to them for inspiration. From fluffy pancakes laden with syrup and fruits, to a hearty helping of steak and eggs, there’s something to tickle everybody’s tastebuds.
Prices start from £8.
Polobar – Great British Brunch
Based right outside Liverpool St station, Polo Bar offers a 24-hour brunch menu – which means that you can pop in and order an ever-so-naughty fry up whenever the mood takes you. Think bacon, eggs, beans, bloomer toast, sausages, slow-roasted tomatoes, black pudding, and all the usual suspects. But, if you aren’t a fan of the Full English, than don’t despair; there’s plenty more to choose from, including a veggie option with plenty of bubble ‘n’ squeak – yum!
Prices start at £7.
Gotto – Italian Brunch
Poached eggs, cimbro cheese, and pancetta… or how about a spinach and ricotta extravaganza? Gotto’s Italian brunches are every bit as decadent as you’d hope – and there’s even a breakfast version of their classic lasagne (which sounds like a dream come true to us).
Prices start at £8.
Brew - Aussie brunch
The brunch menu at Brew is a thing of beauty, thanks to its fresh, vibrant ingredients and intriguing twists on old classics. There’s the honeyed banana bread, for those with a sweet tooth, or the treacle-cured bacon sarnies. And let’s not forget the sweetcorn fritters, blueberry pancakes, smashed avocado on toast, and chorizo folded eggs. With that in mind, make sure you leave yourself plenty of time to peruse all the options…
Prices start at £3.50
Scandikitchen – Scandi ‘hygge’ brunch
ScandiKitchen is all about food from all over Scandinavia, using staple Nordic ingredients to whip up hearty and wholesome meals. Whether you fancy dipping into their magnificent crispbreads, tasty salmon and herring, blueberry studmuffins, or their oat and rye porridge, you’re guaranteed to come away with a sated appetite and that all-important ‘hygge’ sensation.
Prices start at £1.50
Les Nenettes - French brunch
From the Parisian-inspired vibe to the ideally positioned outdoor seating, Les Nenettes in Clapton is perfectly suited for a laidback brunch over the weekend. And the best part? You can pick anything from the menu – from the delicious Eggs Benedict to the authentic croque monsieur – because brunch is served all day long.
Tip: Opt for an expresso martini – they’re incredible.
Prices start from £3.50.
Kaia - Japanese brunch
Sushi for brunch? Yes, please. Nestled in the opulent hotel The Ned, Kaia offers both delicious Japanese food and an incredible decor.
Start the meal with a Bloody Mary and make your way through sushi, poke bowls, tempuras, teriyaki salmon and Japanese fried chicken. But make sure to leave space for dessert, their matcha cheesecake is the best way to celebrate the weekend.
Kaia Sunday Brunch is £45 per person for all you can eat, plus a welcome drink of sake, Asahi, Umami Bloody Mary or a choice of Asian Teas.
Pictures provided by the restaurants / Unsplash.