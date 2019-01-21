25 places to celebrate Burns Night in London

Come 25 January, bars and restaurants all over London will be springing to life with celebrations for the esteemed poet, Robert Burns.

Whether you fancy knocking back a wee dram or indulging in a full nine-course meal, there are plenty of events happening in our fair city that will appeal to your inner Scotswoman.

So get your bagpipes at the ready and don your finest tartan, because this Burns Night is going to be one to remember!