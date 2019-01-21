Food

25 places to celebrate Burns Night in London

Megan Murray
Whether you’re a Scot or not, who could say no to a night of haggis addressing, whisky drinking and Ceilidh dancing?

Come 25 January, bars and restaurants all over London will be springing to life with celebrations for the esteemed poet, Robert Burns. 

Whether you fancy knocking back a wee dram or indulging in a full nine-course meal, there are plenty of events happening in our fair city that will appeal to your inner Scotswoman. 

So get your bagpipes at the ready and don your finest tartan, because this Burns Night is going to be one to remember!

  • Burns Night at the Tate Britain

    Burns Night in London: Tate Britain

    How much? Tickets are priced between £70 to £120. 

    When? 25 January, from 18.30pm to 11pm.

    What? The evening begins with a guided tour of Scottish artworks, followed by a performance by Scottish piper Rob McFarlane and a four course meal with a drink. 

    Where? Millbank, Westminster, London SW1P 4RG.

    Buy tickets here

  • Burns Night Bash at Skylight

    Burns Night in London: Skylight

    How much? Tickets start at £10.

    When? 25 January, from 5pm.

    What? Enjoy live bag pipers and highland dancers, poetry performances and the chance to sip a wee dram of whiskey, followed by a DJ all night. 

    Where? Tobacco Dock, Pennington St entrance, St Katharine’s & Wapping, London E1W 2SF.

    Buy tickets here

  • Burns Night Whiskey Tasting at Rotunda

    Burns Night in London: Rotunda

    How much? Tickets are priced at £31.50.

    When? 24 January,from 6.30pm.

    What? An evening of Glenlivet whisky tasting, small Scottish dishes and an opportunity to learn the traditions of Burns Night.

    Where? 90 York Way, London N1 9AG

    Buy tickets here

  • Burns Night at temper

    Burns Night in London: temper

    How much? Tickets start at £50 for a four course meal and welcome cocktail, or £75 to include whisky pairings. 

    When? 25 January, from 6pm.

    What? Expect quirky twists on Scottish classics, such as haggis tacos.

    Where? 5 Mercer Walk, Mercers Yard, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9FA.

    Buy tickets here

