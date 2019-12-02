The best alternative foodie advent calendars for adults in 2019
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Chocolate is so last year. From brownies to curry, let us present you with the best adult alternative foodie advent calendars for 2019.
It’s a pretty brilliant concept when you think about it. For 24 days of December we’ve become accustomed to hiding treats, presents or alcohol, behind tiny cardboard doors to give us a nice surprise at the beginning of every day.
Frankly, we’d opt in for daily pick-me-ups every day of the bloody year if they’d make advent calendars big enough. So now December is here we suggest you go hell for leather and make the most of this tradition and get yourself, or a loved one (it is Christmas after all), a truly indulgent adult advent calendar.
Now, if you want a beauty advent calendar, you’ll have to be quick, as we reckon these ones will sell out long before Yuletide. If booze and food is what you’re after, though, look no further, there’s so many to choose from.
To make things a tiny bit easier, we’ve selected our favourite foodie advent calendars from all over the UK, so you don’t need to trawl the internet yourself.
Check out our edit below, and enjoy!
Joe & Seph's Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar
We love that this advent calendar is beautifully designed like a Victorian shop facade, but what’s inside is even more exciting. According to the brand it’s the world’s first popcorn advent calendar, containing 24 7g packs of award-winning, handmade, gourmet popcorn.
Flavours vary wildly, from raspberry cheesecake and speculoos to orange chocolate and strawberries and cream. They all have one thing in common, though, which is being absolutely delicious!
£20, Joe & Seph
Bonne Maman's Advent Calendar
Each one of the little doors on Bonne Maman’s advent calendar hides a teeny tiny pot of jam, perfect for treating yourself to a sweet petit dejeuner every day until Christmas. Stand out flavours include white nectarine and peach, grapefruit and dragon fruit and greengage plum.
£12, Bonne Maman
Fortnum’s Feasting Advent Calendar
Fortnum & Mason has created a foodie’s paradise with this contribution to the world of advent calendars.
The contents includes Christmas favourites, both sweet and savoury such as: Fortnum’s fruitcake and relish, fig cheese, strawberry and champagne preserve alongside alcoholic beverages such as sloe gin, honey spiced vodka liqueur and so much more.
The calendar includes 25 mouth-watering delicacies in total, which are sure to make the lead up to Christmas a little more exciting.
Fortnum & Mason, £200
Gourmet Marshmallow Advent Calendar
If gooey marshmallows followed by a creamy hot chocolate don’t remind you of Christmas, then we don’t know what will.
The Naked Marshmallow Co swap out chocolate for luxury marshmallows (as well as funny limericks and discount codes) in six different flavours including butterscotch, gingerbread, mint choc, s’mores, milk and cookies and salted caramel.
Christmas day is the real humdinger, though, thanks to the vanilla and Belgian chocolate treat hidden by the final door.
Not On The Highstreet, £17.50
The 12 Curries of Christmas Advent Calendar
Those who love being creative in the kitchen will jump at the chance to try out a new curry and recipe for the last fortnight of December with this spicy advent calendar.
There are 12 different flavours from around the world hiding behind the doors of this colours calendar and dishes include a delicious Korma and a fiery Madras.
The Spicery, £29.95
Gourmet Brownie Advent Calendar
This stodgy, cakey advent calendar of deliciousness is the only thing to get someone with the ultimate sweet tooth this Christmas.
The Frostbite Bakery is famous for its indulgent brownies, blondies and tiffin, all of which (and more!) you get to try in this calendar. From chocolate brownie, red velvet, lemon curd and malted teaser, we couldn’t want for anymore.
What’s also a positive (or a negative if you share Joey Tribbiani’s views on sharing) is that the slices are in fact big enough for two. And who doesn’t love a healthy portion size, eh?
Not On The Highstreet, £79
Images: Courtesy of brands