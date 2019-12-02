It’s a pretty brilliant concept when you think about it. For 24 days of December we’ve become accustomed to hiding treats, presents or alcohol, behind tiny cardboard doors to give us a nice surprise at the beginning of every day.

Frankly, we’d opt in for daily pick-me-ups every day of the bloody year if they’d make advent calendars big enough. So now December is here we suggest you go hell for leather and make the most of this tradition and get yourself, or a loved one (it is Christmas after all), a truly indulgent adult advent calendar.

Now, if you want a beauty advent calendar, you’ll have to be quick, as we reckon these ones will sell out long before Yuletide. If booze and food is what you’re after, though, look no further, there’s so many to choose from.

To make things a tiny bit easier, we’ve selected our favourite foodie advent calendars from all over the UK, so you don’t need to trawl the internet yourself.