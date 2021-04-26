This Chinese-inspired fried rice is a favourite of mine. It’s super-quick to put together and, let us not forget, dangerously delicious.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup cooked rice (ensure it is chilled)

2 eggs, whisked

2 tbsp butter

1 carrot, diced

1 small onion, diced

½ tbsp soy sauce (add more if needed)

½ tsp garlic salt

½ tbsp sesame oil

1 spring onion, chopped to garnish

Method

Start with the eggs. Add half the butter to your pan and pour in the beaten eggs.

Break the eggs into smaller pieces as you cook. Try not to overcook them. Once ready, transfer to a plate and set aside.

Return the pan to the stove and add the remainder of the butter. Once melted, add your onions and carrot. Cook until soft.

Turn up the heat to high and add in your cold rice, soy sauce and garlic salt. Stir to combine all the ingredients together.

Leave to cook for about 3-4 minutes, making sure to stir occasionally. This helps the rice and veg to crisp up.