Cheese on toast, but make it extra special: the ultimate recipe
Bring some joy to your table - and your Instagram followers.
With our usual cafes and sandwich shops shut for the foreseeable future, it’s likely we’ll be relying on homemade lunches for a while. But if your WFH midday meals are getting a bit samey, here’s an easy way to mix things up. This recipe for Indian fried egg toast uses fresh chillies and mustard to bring flavour and heat to a classic cheese on toast. Add a fried egg (if you can get hold of any) because if this isn’t a time to throw an egg on top, when is?
PREPARATION TIME:
5 minutes
COOKING TIME:
10 minutes
INGREDIENTS (SERVES 2):
- 1 tsp salted butter, plus 1 heaped tbsp for the toast
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 thick slices bread
- 150g mature cheddar, grated
- 2 tsps hot English mustard
- 1-2 tbsps fresh coriander leaves
- 1-2 fresh green chillies, finely chopped
- 3 eggs
- 1 tbsp oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Tomato ketchup to serve (optional)
METHOD
Step 1: Heat the butter in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Once the butter has melted, add the onion and sauté until soft, about 3-4 minutes, then set aside to cool.
Step 2: Toast the slices of bread lightly, spread with some butter and place on a small baking tray.
Step 3: In a bowl, mix together the cooled onion, cheese, mustard, coriander, green chilli and one of the eggs. Blend together well.
Step 4: Spread this cheese mixture on top of each slice of toast and grill under a medium heat for 4-5 minutes, or until set and bubbling.
Step 5: Meanwhile, wipe the non-stick frying pan clean, add the oil and heat until nearly smoking. Fry the remaining eggs for a couple of minutes, so that the white is set and there is still a lovely runny yolk.
Step 6: As soon as the toasts are grilled, transfer to two plates, top with an egg, season and serve with ketchup if desired.
From Simple Spice Vegetarian by Cyrus Todiwala (£20, Mitchell Beazley), out now
Images: Matt Russell