PREPARATION TIME:

5 minutes

COOKING TIME:

10 minutes

INGREDIENTS (SERVES 2):

1 tsp salted butter, plus 1 heaped tbsp for the toast

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 thick slices bread

150g mature cheddar, grated

2 tsps hot English mustard

1-2 tbsps fresh coriander leaves

1-2 fresh green chillies, finely chopped

3 eggs

1 tbsp oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Tomato ketchup to serve (optional)

METHOD

Step 1: Heat the butter in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Once the butter has melted, add the onion and sauté until soft, about 3-4 minutes, then set aside to cool.

Step 2: Toast the slices of bread lightly, spread with some butter and place on a small baking tray.

Step 3: In a bowl, mix together the cooled onion, cheese, mustard, coriander, green chilli and one of the eggs. Blend together well.

Step 4: Spread this cheese mixture on top of each slice of toast and grill under a medium heat for 4-5 minutes, or until set and bubbling.

Step 5: Meanwhile, wipe the non-stick frying pan clean, add the oil and heat until nearly smoking. Fry the remaining eggs for a couple of minutes, so that the white is set and there is still a lovely runny yolk.

Step 6: As soon as the toasts are grilled, transfer to two plates, top with an egg, season and serve with ketchup if desired.

From Simple Spice Vegetarian by Cyrus Todiwala (£20, Mitchell Beazley), out now