Updated on 2 April 2020: The coronavirus isn’t just wreaking havoc with our health, social lives and global economy: now it’s coming for our cheese, too.

Cheesemakers in Ireland have reported a 75% drop in cheese sales, and a number of small-scale artisan cheese companies across the UK have been forced to close their doors in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

As such, the award-winning Caws Cenarth Cheese near Newcastle Emlyn recently offered to give away its produce for free. Why? Because they hoped that, by doing so, it would be able to get its staff back to work and keep the business running during the pandemic.