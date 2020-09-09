Christmas chocolate and snacks: the very best brand new festive food releases in 2020
- Megan Murray
Christmas chocolate is hitting the shelves people. Here’s the low-down on the best festive treats to enjoy this winter.
Christmas feels like a big deal this year. After a confusing summer, we think it’s safe to say everyone is in need of some festive cheer. Although there are no guarantees what Christmas will look like in 2020, there’s one thing we can hold on to – and that’s fistfuls of seasonally themed chocolate.
Usually, we’d be taking joy from planning which Christmas events we’ll be attending, but with the cancellation of Winter Wonderland and fluctuating government guidelines, there could be a lot more time to sit at home and scoff festive snacks than we originally bargained for.
So, we better get stocked up then, eh? The wonderful news about this year (we’re sure you’re glad to hear there is some of that going around), is that the Christmas chocolate offering is top-notch. We’re hardly out of summer and already big brands and supermarkets have started announcing some delicious-sounding concoctions that we can’t wait to taste test.
Like confectionary elves, we’ll be gathering up a list of the best Christmas chocolates on the market and adding to it as winter goes on. Feast your eyes (and then your tastebuds) on this epic edit of the yummiest festive treats.
Galaxy Truffles Caramel Chocolate Gift Box
Anyone who has ever fist-pumped the air at pulling a Galaxy Caramel out of a box of Celebrations will be over-the-moon to hear that their favourite chocolate has had an exciting update.
That’s right, Mars has treated us with a new truffle creation combining Galaxy’s signature smooth milk chocolate wth a caramel filling and truffle texture.
These gift boxes are already available at Morrisons and will be hitting the shelves in most supermarkets throughout September.
Shop Galaxy Truffles Caramel Chocolate Gift Box at Morrisons, £5
Bahlsen Choco Leibniz Baileys
The new Bahlsen Choco Leibniz Baileys release has got the contrasting creaminess and snap of Leibniz biscuits as you know them, but with a Baileys twist.
The milk chocolate which covers the biscuit has been infused with alcoholic Irish cream liqueur, and is all the better for it.
These biscuits are due to be stocked in Tesco imminently, although they’re not currently showing on the website, so keep an eye for them in-store and online.
Mint Maltesers Biscuits
There’s a special place in heaven for the person who created Malteasers biscuits. With all the malty deliciousness of the original snack we first fell in love with, but the ease and satisfaction of biting into a bar.
Now, the Malteasers bar is getting a minty update, which we think sends its appeal through the roof. The new biscuits are shaped into three Maltesers bobbles filled with mint-flavoured malt and then wrapped up in a layer of smooth milk chocolate.
These bars should be hitting ASDA and Sainsbury’s shelves in September, and then Tesco in October.
Terry's Chocolate Orange White Ball
Nothing says Christmas chocolate like a Terry’s Chocolate Orange, right? There’s something so festive about that orange taste and now we can enjoy the white chocolate version, too.
This new addition is already available at Morrisons for £2, but will be available to buy in other big supermarket chains soon.
Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Selection Tin
We’ve hit the big time here: Lindor has released a whole selection box crammed full of different flavours of melty Lindt chocolate balls. Heavenly.
The tin includes a mix of milk, white, extra dark melting chocolate balls, alongside milk and white, plus hazelnut and salted caramel flavours.
You can buy them from Tesco right now, or from Sainsbury’s in October.
Shop Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Selection Tin at Tesco, £10 (currently sold out online)
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands