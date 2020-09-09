So, we better get stocked up then, eh? The wonderful news about this year (we’re sure you’re glad to hear there is some of that going around), is that the Christmas chocolate offering is top-notch. We’re hardly out of summer and already big brands and supermarkets have started announcing some delicious-sounding concoctions that we can’t wait to taste test.

Like confectionary elves, we’ll be gathering up a list of the best Christmas chocolates on the market and adding to it as winter goes on. Feast your eyes (and then your tastebuds) on this epic edit of the yummiest festive treats.