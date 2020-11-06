You know the drill by this point: two slices of soft white bread spread right to the crusts with heavy lashings of real golden butter (you’ll need the lubrication later, trust us).

Give condiments a wide berth – ketchup, mayo and the like will ‘soggify’ (a very technical term) your sarnie and ruin its crispy punch – and avoid adding any cheeses, meats, or other fillings. Purists out there will know all too well that a crisp sandwich doesn’t need anything else: its potato chip filling should do all the talking for you.

And trust us when we say that these festive crisps pack such a big flavour punch you genuinely won’t need anything else. Except, quite possibly, a glass of mulled wine to wash it all down.

Please note that we fully intend to keep this list up to date with new festive crisp flavours as and when they become available.

Walkers ‘The Power Of Sausage Roll’ Crisps